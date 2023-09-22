Donald Trump Hits Back at Accusations He 'Forced Rupert Murdoch Into Retirement,' Goes Off on 'Radical Left Lunatics'
Donald Trump finally spoke out about Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chairman of Fox Corporation and News Corp.
"Many people are saying that, 'You forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement!' I do not believe this is so, but while we’re at it, how about getting rid of 'Democrat' Mitch McConnell, who gives the Radical Left Lunatics, together with his small band of automatic 'yes' votes, EVERYTHING they want. There is ZERO Republican Leadership in the United States Senate. MAGA!!!" the 77-year-old former president wrote on Truth Social.
As OK! previously reported, the media mogul, who made clear he doesn't agree with Trump's claims the 2020 election was "rigged," made his big announcement on Thursday, September 21.
"I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News," Murdoch wrote in a memo to his employees. "For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies. Neither excessive pride nor false humility are admirable qualities. But I am truly proud of what we have achieved collectively through the decades, and I owe much to my colleagues, whose contributions to our success have sometimes been unseen outside the company but are deeply appreciated by me."
"Whether the truck drivers distributing our papers, the cleaners who toil when we have left the office, the assistants who support us or the skilled operators behind the cameras or the computer code, we would be less successful and have less positive impact on society without your day-after-day dedication. Our companies are in robust health, as am I. Our opportunities far exceed our commercial challenges. We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years — I certainly am, and plan to be here to participate in them," he continued.
As a result, Rupert's son Lachlan will take over the business.
According to a new book, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, Rupert, 92, and Donald can't stand one another.
"Of all Trump’s implacable enemies, Murdoch had become a frothing-at-the-mouth one," author Michael Wolff wrote of Trump and Murdoch's volatile relationship. "His relatively calm demeanor from the early Trump presidency where, with a sigh, he could dismiss him merely as a 'f------ idiot' had now become a churning stew of rage and recrimination."
Rupert even contemplated what it would be like if the reality star was no longer on this earth.
"'We would all be better off …?' 'This would all be solved if …' 'How could he still be alive, how could he?' 'Have you seen him? Have you seen what he looks like? What he eats?'" the tome noted of Rupert's thoughts.