Rupert Murdoch, 92, Stepping Down as Chairman of Fox Corporation and News Corp.

"Whether the truck drivers distributing our papers, the cleaners who toil when we have left the office, the assistants who support us or the skilled operators behind the cameras or the computer code, we would be less successful and have less positive impact on society without your day-after-day dedication. Our companies are in robust health, as am I. Our opportunities far exceed our commercial challenges. We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years — I certainly am, and plan to be here to participate in them," he continued.

Rupert is handing the reins over to his son Lachlan Murdoch, who will become sole chairman of both companies. Rupert, 92, praised Lachlan, calling him “a passionate, principled leader.”