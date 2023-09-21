Rupert Murdoch Dubbed Donald Trump an 'Idiot' and Wished He Would Die, New Book Claims
Rupert Murdoch can't stand Donald Trump so much that he often wishes death on the ex-prez, according to a new book.
Author Michael Wolff revealed Murdoch's supposed true feelings about the 77-year-old in The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, September 26.
"Of all Trump’s implacable enemies, Murdoch had become a frothing-at-the-mouth one," Wolff wrote of Trump and Murdoch's volatile relationship. "His relatively calm demeanor from the early Trump presidency where, with a sigh, he could dismiss him merely as a 'f------ idiot' had now become a churning stew of rage and recrimination."
Wollf noted that discussions of Trump's death became a running theme for the media mogul, who often mused things like, "'We would all be better off …?' 'This would all be solved if …' 'How could he still be alive, how could he?' 'Have you seen him? Have you seen what he looks like? What he eats?'"
Wolff also wrote that after Trump left the White House upon losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, Murdoch "like much of the Republican establishment … had convinced himself that Trump was, finally, vulnerable."
"That his hold on the base and on Republican politicians had weakened enough that now was the time to kill him off, finally," the book excerpt read.
Murdoch has long criticized Trump — especially after his 2020 election fraud claims. As OK! previously reported, the former Fox News boss claimed that Trump's insistence that the election had been rigged was "damaging" and "really crazy stuff."
Murdoch also admitted that Sean Hannity had "been privately disgusted by Trump for weeks," in a leaked email written in 2021.
The feelings appear to go both ways, as Trump slammed Murdoch and Fox News for their coverage of political rival Ron DeSantis in a rant shared to his Truth Social platform in May.
"Rupert Murdoch, 'Worst Republican Speaker ever' Paul Ryan, RINO KARL ROVE, The Wall Street Globalist Journal, and the rapidly disintegrating FoxNews, have gone all out, over the last 3 months, pushing and promoting Ron DeSanctimonious," he wrote. "A man who, without the help and Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, would now be working at a McDonalds or, at a minimum, be far away from Tallahassee."
