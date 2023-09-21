Rupert Murdoch Dubbed Donald Trump an 'Idiot' and Wished He Would Die, New Book Claims

"Of all Trump’s implacable enemies, Murdoch had become a frothing-at-the-mouth one," Wolff wrote of Trump and Murdoch's volatile relationship. "His relatively calm demeanor from the early Trump presidency where, with a sigh, he could dismiss him merely as a 'f------ idiot' had now become a churning stew of rage and recrimination."

Wollf noted that discussions of Trump's death became a running theme for the media mogul, who often mused things like, "'We would all be better off …?' 'This would all be solved if …' 'How could he still be alive, how could he?' 'Have you seen him? Have you seen what he looks like? What he eats?'"