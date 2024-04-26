Melania Trump's Birthday Is 'Difficult' Amid Husband Donald's Legal Troubles and Death of Her Mom: She Is 'Keeping to Herself'
Melania Trump's 54th birthday is not off to the best start, as her husband, Donald Trump, is in the midst of his hush money trial, and she's still mourning the loss of her mother, Amalija Knavs, who died on January 9.
"She is still suffering the loss of her mother and this birthday is difficult in that respect," the source told People.
This year, Melania, who shares son Barron Trump, with the 77-year-old, will stay put in Florida at their Mar-a-Lago estate.
"She will be with her family for a low-key celebration," the insider dished. "In these days, which are embarrassing for her, she finds comfort in her small family."
During these intense times, Melania "keeps to herself and does what she feels is important," the insider noted.
“She can pretty much deal with anything at this point," the source noted. "She shares her husband’s distrust of opposing political sides and does believe a lot of this is opposition from his political haters. But down deep she knows who her husband is.”
As OK! previously reported, Donald made sure to give a shout-out to Melania before heading into his trial on April 26.
"I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday. It would be nice to be with her, but I am at a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial. Terrible, but we're doing very well in this rigged trial — everybody knows it. Yesterday was a big day, but I do have to begin by wishing Melania a happy birthday. She's in Florida. I will be going there this evening after this case finishes up. This horrible, unconstitutional case," he said.
As OK! previously reported, Melania has been keeping away from the trial, as she likely doesn't want to hear about her husband allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their prior alleged affairs.
Though Melania might not be present, former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, believes she's staying up to date about what is going on.
"I can guarantee she is watching every ounce of coverage, and when that came out, it peaked her interest. Melania is very much about proof. Show proof. So, if more damaging stuff should come out that she didn't know about because of course her husband continues to deny all of the details here about Stormy especially, if some other stuff comes out, I think that will be really interesting to watch because you can't really dispute things that are in writing. That is something she always paid quite a bit of attention to was proof," Stephanie told CNN's Erin Burnett.
Stephanie previously shared her thoughts on Melania dealing with her husband's alleged past infidelity.
"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop. I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that," she told CNN in another interview.