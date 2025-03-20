Caitlyn Jenner Mocks 'Clown' Tim Walz for Claiming His Masculinity 'Scares' MAGA Republicans
Caitlyn Jenner attacked failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz over his comments about masculinity on California Governor Gavin Newsom's new podcast.
Walz, 60, made controversial comments regarding his manhood and its impact on MAGA supporters, leading to a wave of reactions on social media.
During the podcast, Walz and Newsom discussed the Democratic Party's image and President Donald Trump's appeal to male voters.
The Minnesota governor made bold claims about how his masculinity affected his public perception, stating, "I think I scare them a little bit, why they spend so much time on me."
Newsom began to laugh, leading to Walz claiming, "No, I’m serious, because they know I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bulls------ on this."
Walz's comments were shared all of X, formerly known as Twitter, where conservatives flooded the platform with posts mocking the 60-year-old Democrat.
Jenner, who has been a vocal Trump supporter for years, shared: "I am more 'masculine' than this [clown emoji] Gov Walz."
Another X user wrote, "Only thing that scares me about Tim Walz is how he loads a shotgun," referring to the time he struggled with his gun while hunting during the presidential campaign.
The failed VP candidate admitted that the Trump campaign was able to convince enough voters that the Democrats were "weak."
"I saw it from me, and not that I spend too much time thinking about this and it just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me that I was not masculine enough in their vision," he explained.
"They focused on it obsessively, which I think again is their obsession, their weirdness. We buy their frame on these issues of sexuality," he said, recalling that people online attacked him for appearing "not masculine."
Walz and his running mate, former Vice President Kamala Harris, ultimately lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump and J.D. Vance.
Since the election, Walz has gone on to do a number of public speaking events and town halls in both red and blue states all across the U.S. to bring awareness to key issues facing the country.
In January, Caitlyn was brutally mocked for supporting Trump even after he signed an executive order recognizing only two genders.
Jenner, one of the most recognizable transgender women in the world, has backed Trump since 2016 and is a longtime Republican.
"Congratulations Mr. President. Thanks be to God!" Jenner posted on X the afternoon Trump was inaugurated back into office.
Several critics took to the comments on her post, calling her a hypocrite for supporting a man who is so opposed to her own identity and replying with pictures of her pre-transition.