Caitlyn Jenner Mocks 'Clown' Tim Walz for Claiming His Masculinity 'Scares' MAGA Republicans

The failed VP candidate admitted that the Trump campaign was able to convince enough voters that the Democrats were "weak."

"I saw it from me, and not that I spend too much time thinking about this and it just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me that I was not masculine enough in their vision," he explained.

"They focused on it obsessively, which I think again is their obsession, their weirdness. We buy their frame on these issues of sexuality," he said, recalling that people online attacked him for appearing "not masculine."

Walz and his running mate, former Vice President Kamala Harris, ultimately lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump and J.D. Vance.

Since the election, Walz has gone on to do a number of public speaking events and town halls in both red and blue states all across the U.S. to bring awareness to key issues facing the country.