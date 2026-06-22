Donald Trump Declares ‘I’m the Boss’ After Arriving Late to G7 Summit

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s G7 appearance had policy stakes, world leaders and a major Iran deal on the table, but the moment that traveled fastest was three words at the doorway. Trump arrived late Wednesday morning to a G7 summit meeting in Évian-les-Bains, France, where leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom were gathered for the final day of the summit. He showed up nearly an hour after the meeting was scheduled to begin and greeted the room with a grin and a quip: “I’m the boss.”

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Runs With It

Source: MEGA He joked to world leaders that he was ‘the boss.’

The White House Rapid Response X account shared the clip with the caption, “I’m the boss,” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Emmanuel Macron greeted Donald Trump with a restrained handshake.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had reportedly been sitting in Trump’s place until the president arrived. French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Trump with a restrained handshake before Trump turned to the press and said, “Would you like to stay for the meeting? It’s OK with me.” However, French officials escorted the reporters out.

Article continues below advertisement

A Clip With No Explanation Needed

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The hot mic moment quickly went viral.

“Here is why a three-second hot mic moment at the G7 travels further than a three hour policy summit. Nobody watches the policy summit. Everybody watches the clip,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “When Trump arrives late to a room full of world leaders and says I'm the boss, that is not a gaffe. That is a character reveal,” Philip added. “His supporters hear confidence. His critics hear contempt for the institution.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Summit Reduced to Three Words

The other G7 leaders welcomed news of a U.S.–Iran agreement, saying in a statement it “provides an historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities.” Trump later said the agreement was not final, warning that if Iran did not “behave,” the U.S. could resume strikes. But the diplomatic substance had to compete with plenty of clips and headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s remark overshadowed the summit’s policy discussions.