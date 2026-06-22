or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Declares ‘I’m the Boss’ After Arriving Late to G7 Summit

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump arrived late to the G7 summit in France.

Profile Image

June 22 2026, Published 5:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s G7 appearance had policy stakes, world leaders and a major Iran deal on the table, but the moment that traveled fastest was three words at the doorway.

Trump arrived late Wednesday morning to a G7 summit meeting in Évian-les-Bains, France, where leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom were gathered for the final day of the summit. He showed up nearly an hour after the meeting was scheduled to begin and greeted the room with a grin and a quip: “I’m the boss.”

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Runs With It

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of He joked to world leaders that he was ‘the boss.’
Source: MEGA

He joked to world leaders that he was ‘the boss.’

The White House Rapid Response X account shared the clip with the caption, “I’m the boss,” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Emmanuel Macron greeted Donald Trump with a restrained handshake.
Source: MEGA

Emmanuel Macron greeted Donald Trump with a restrained handshake.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had reportedly been sitting in Trump’s place until the president arrived.

French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Trump with a restrained handshake before Trump turned to the press and said, “Would you like to stay for the meeting? It’s OK with me.” However, French officials escorted the reporters out.

Article continues below advertisement

A Clip With No Explanation Needed

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of The hot mic moment quickly went viral.
Source: MEGA

The hot mic moment quickly went viral.

“Here is why a three-second hot mic moment at the G7 travels further than a three hour policy summit. Nobody watches the policy summit. Everybody watches the clip,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“When Trump arrives late to a room full of world leaders and says I'm the boss, that is not a gaffe. That is a character reveal,” Philip added. “His supporters hear confidence. His critics hear contempt for the institution.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Summit Reduced to Three Words

The other G7 leaders welcomed news of a U.S.–Iran agreement, saying in a statement it “provides an historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities.”

Trump later said the agreement was not final, warning that if Iran did not “behave,” the U.S. could resume strikes.

But the diplomatic substance had to compete with plenty of clips and headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump’s remark overshadowed the summit’s policy discussions.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s remark overshadowed the summit’s policy discussions.

“Leader optics shape public opinion faster than policy headlines because human beings are wired to read character before they read policy. We decide how we feel about a person in seconds. A budget proposal takes weeks to understand,” Philip explained.

“The joke confirms an attitude. And the hot-mic element adds the most dangerous ingredient in modern media: the feeling that you are seeing something you were not supposed to see.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.