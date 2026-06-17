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Donald Trump Sports Concerning New Mark on His Hand as Health Rumors Swirl

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's doctor said he was in excellent health after his recent physical.

June 17 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

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A concerning new crescent-shaped mark visible on President Donald Trump’s left hand during the G7 summit sparked concern as rumors of the 80-year-old’s failing health continue to swirl.

The distinct skin blemish appeared as he gave a thumbs-up to photographers in Évian-les-Bains, France.

According to official White House physician memorandums, hand markings and recurring discoloration on the president are attributed to a combination of his high-dose aspirin therapy and frequent, rigorous handshaking.

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Photo of Donald Trump often wears makeup on his bruised hands.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump often wears makeup on his bruised hands.

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The New Mark Is on Donald Trump's Left Hand

Source: @MeidasTouch/x

Social media users commented on the president's hand mark.

While past medical updates specifically addressed large, makeup-covered bruises on his right hand, this newly documented mark is on his left hand.

Despite intense online speculation, official physicals released by the White House stated Trump remains fully fit for his duties. They categorize the skin fragility as a benign effect common to senior patients on cardiac prevention medication.

That didn’t stop social media medical experts in their own minds from offering assorted diagnoses.

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Social Media Weighs In

Photo of Donald Trump has been seen with bruises on both hands.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been seen with bruises on both hands.

Many users theorized the blemish was a mark from medical treatments or IV infusions rather than a simple injury.

Several commenters speculated that the mark resulted from attempts to conceal other bruises with heavy, mismatched layers of makeup that wore off.

“The cracks are showing,” quipped one commenter.

“Maybe it is a bite from Stephen Miller,” joked another about the president’s deputy chief of staff.

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Critics felt Donald Trump's voice sounded hoarse.
Source: MEGA

Critics felt Donald Trump's voice sounded hoarse.

“Took me a while to look away from that…hair? But maybe…it kinda looks like one of three 6’s on his hand. It would explain a lot lol,” said another.

“They need a better White House mortician. This one sucks,” snarked someone else.

The octogenarian’s appearance at the G7 summit in France has sparked widespread debate over his physical health. Observers and commentators pointed to drowsy body language, a noticeably distorted voice and discolored, swollen hands.

During his meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, video clips circulated showing a sluggish Trump appearing highly fatigued, with his eyes closing mid-conversation.

During bilateral meetings, his voice was hoarse and cracking, contributing to the overall impression of exhaustion.

The President Looked Worse for Wear a G7 Summit

Source: @MeidasTouch/x

Donald Trump was giving off low energy at the summit.

MeidasTouch posted a video noting “Trump grabs Indian Prime Minister Modi's wrist for support as he steps up a small stair during the G7 summit.”

“Trump looks terrible today and very slowly lowers himself into a chair,” said independent journalist Aaron Rupar.

The new mark comes as the president’s swollen cankles emerged from his pants during the G7 summit.

Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner remains suspicious, especially of the president’s alleged aspirin regimen in the wake of his severe bruising.

"The swelling, he did not have the swelling last year at his exam, that developed over the summer," he explained in an interview. "So that’s more of an acute process than a chronic process... Onto the recurring bruising... Four times as much [aspirin]. I don't know why he would do that, particularly if he were bruising."

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