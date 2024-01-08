Donald Trump Implies He Would Have Joe Biden Indicted If He's Re-Elected as President
Donald Trump implied that if he's re-elected as president this year, he would have President Joe Biden indicted — just one day before an appeal court hears arguments on whether presidential immunity protects him from prosecution for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack.
“Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over,” he wrote on Truth Social, adding that he will attend oral arguments on the immunity claim on Tuesday, January 9. “I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country.”
“If I don’t get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get Immunity,” he continued, adding that "by weaponizing the DOJ against his political opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora's Box."
The politicians, who are both the frontrunners in their parties, are constantly fighting back at one another.
As OK! previously reported, Biden took a swipe at Fox News during his first campaign speech of 2024, in addition to going after "loser" Trump.
“The choice is clear, Donald Trump’s campaign is about him — not America, not you,” the 81-year-old said. “Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He is willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power.”
Biden pointed out how Trump is bad news and doesn't care about anyone.
“In Atlanta, Georgia, a brave Black mother and her daughter — Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss — were doing their jobs as election workers until Donald Trump and his MAGA followers targeted and threatened them, forcing them from their homes and unleashing racist vitriol on them,” Biden delcared. “Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani was hit with a $148 million judgment for cruelty and defamation that he inflicted against them.”
He continued: “Other state and local elected officials across the country faced similar personal attacks. In addition, Fox News agreed to pay a record $787 million for the lies that they told about voter fraud.”