Donald Trump Implies He Would Have Joe Biden Indicted If He's Re-Elected as President

The politicians, who are both the frontrunners in their parties, are constantly fighting back at one another.

As OK! previously reported, Biden took a swipe at Fox News during his first campaign speech of 2024, in addition to going after "loser" Trump.

“The choice is clear, Donald Trump’s campaign is about him — not America, not you,” the 81-year-old said. “Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He is willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power.”