Donald Trump Says He'll Be 'in Trouble' With Wife Melania After Awkwardly Impersonating Trans Athlete at Alabama Graduation

In a speech streamed by the White House, Donald recounted how Melania has expressed her discontent with his tendency to mimic others, claiming it doesn’t quite fit the "presidential" mold.

"My wife gets very upset when I do this," the GOP leader confessed to the cheer-filled audience. "'She says, 'Darling, it's not presidential.' I say, 'Yeah, but people like it.' Should I do it or not?" The crowd’s cheers gave him the green light to proceed, but the implications of his impression were loaded. During his off the cuff act, the president lamented about a weightlifting record that "stood for 18 years," before impersonating a weightlifter who, in his words, was previously a “failed weight lifter as a man.”

Pretending to lift weights, he dramatically exclaimed, "Mom, I'm gonna do it for you" before mockingly tossing the “weights” aside.

"A transitioned person comes along... and [she] goes boom, boom," he added, generating both laughter and incredulity.