Donald Trump Says He'll Be 'in Trouble' With Wife Melania After Awkwardly Impersonating Trans Athlete at Alabama Graduation
Donald Trump brought his signature blend of controversy and comedy to the University of Alabama this week, leaving graduating students in a state of disbelief while keeping a wary eye on his wife, Melania.
The 78-year-old president took the stage and quipped that he'd be "in trouble when I get home" right before launching into an eyebrow-raising impersonation of a transgender athlete.
In a speech streamed by the White House, Donald recounted how Melania has expressed her discontent with his tendency to mimic others, claiming it doesn’t quite fit the "presidential" mold.
"My wife gets very upset when I do this," the GOP leader confessed to the cheer-filled audience. "'She says, 'Darling, it's not presidential.' I say, 'Yeah, but people like it.' Should I do it or not?" The crowd’s cheers gave him the green light to proceed, but the implications of his impression were loaded. During his off the cuff act, the president lamented about a weightlifting record that "stood for 18 years," before impersonating a weightlifter who, in his words, was previously a “failed weight lifter as a man.”
Pretending to lift weights, he dramatically exclaimed, "Mom, I'm gonna do it for you" before mockingly tossing the “weights” aside.
"A transitioned person comes along... and [she] goes boom, boom," he added, generating both laughter and incredulity.
The former president didn’t just stop at mimicking, he also claimed the unnamed athlete eventually broke the record, while also diving into issues surrounding swimming and track events.
He insisted on a mission to "protect women" and "everybody," making his intentions clear amid a sea of chuckles.
Donald's address, however, wasn't all jokes.
Much like his political career, it came bundled with familiar grievances about the 2020 election being "rigged" and claims that the judiciary was obstructing his campaign promises.
According to reports from the Associated Press, students had the option to attend this "special event," which, although not labeled a commencement speech, took place just a day before official graduation ceremonies commenced.
Back in February, the commander-in-chief signed an executive order designed to exclude transgender athletes from women's sports. This move came at a time when the NCAA reported less than 10 transgender athletes competing among 510,000 college athletes — an assertion that added to the ongoing debate surrounding athletics and gender identity. The event even spawned a counter rally organized by the College Democrats, featuring high-profile speakers such as Texas's Beto O’Rourke and former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, who remarked, "You are here today because you’re concerned, you’re afraid. You understand that this country’s great democracy is teetering right now with what we’re seeing going on."