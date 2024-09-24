or
Total Creep': Donald Trump Slammed After Claiming Women Voters 'Like' Him

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump refused to believe reports that 'women don't like' him.

Sept. 24 2024, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Donald Trump faced backlash after declaring he doesn't believe the reports that he isn't popular with women voters during a Pennsylvania rally.

"I always thought women liked me. I never thought I had a problem," he told his crowd of supporters. "But the fake news keeps saying women don't like me. I don't believe it ... You know what? They like to have strong voters, they like to have safety."

Source: @Acyn/X

As the clip gained millions of views on X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump critics mocked the former president for making the bold claim despite the fact that he's been accused of rape, sexual misconduct and sexual harassment by at least 26 women since the 1970s.

One X user dubbed him a "total creep, and a misogynist" and another quipped, "It’s hard to take this CLOWN seriously."

donald trump slammed claims women voters like him creep
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made the remarks while speaking at a Pennsylvania rally.

Another person wrote, "He continues to be in denial about women being repulsed by him. Consistent with the many stories of him pushing himself on women."

A separate user added, "Trump only surrounds himself with MAGA females who inflate his ego — so he can’t understand that there are many many many females who don’t like or respect him."

donald trump slammed claims women voters like him creep
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently complained he can't call women 'beautiful' anymore.

This comes days after Trump went on a bizarre rant claiming all women will be "happy, healthy, confident and free" if he's elected as president in the 2024 election.

"Women are poorer than they were four years ago, are less healthy than they were four years ago, are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago, are more depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago," he wrote in an all-caps rant on Truth Social. "I will fix all of that, and fast."

donald trump slammed claims women voters like him creep
Source: MEGA

The former president promised women would be 'happy, healthy, confident and free' if he wins the election.

The 78-year-old politician also insisted that women will "no longer be thinking about abortion" if he's in the White House.

"I will protect women at a level never seen before," Trump continued. "They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe and secure. Their lives will be happy, beautiful and great again."

Source: OK!

Trump was also criticized after he said he was no longer allowed to refer to women as "beautiful" anymore at a campaign event in Washington, D.C.

"A beautiful woman. I'm not allowed to say that anymore because it usually puts you out of politics, but I've said much worse than that," he said at the time.

