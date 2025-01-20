'Now You Show Support for Your Dad!': Ivanka Trump Bashed for Finally Posting With Daddy Donald Ahead of 2025 Inauguration — Photos
Ivanka Trump is catching heat from fans after supporting her father, President-elect Donald Trump, in a rare post.
On Sunday, January 19, Ivanka shared a family photo on Instagram featuring her, husband, Jared Kushner, their three kids, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, and her father. The snapshot — which was posted just days before Donald’s inauguration on January 20 — showed the family dressed to impress as they smiled for the camera.
However, not everyone was pleased, as critics called her out for suddenly posing with her father after leaving the political world.
“Now you show support for your dad. Where have you been?” one inquired.
“Why did she distance herself from President Trump during [Joe] Biden’s term?” another asked.
“So Dad won...& you change your mind,” a third commented.
The post follows Ivanka’s recent remarks on the January 13 episode of “The Skinny Confidential” podcast, where she spoke about why she won’t reprise her role as an adviser for her father’s second term.
"I went through years of craziness," the blonde beauty, 43, confessed.
"Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine. It’s very dark, negative. And some people love the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me. I hate politics. Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years.”
- Ivanka Trump Slammed For Not Supporting Donald Trump's Campaign, Social Media Begs Her To 'Stay' In Egypt
- Ivanka Trump Claims She 'Didn't See Sunlight' for 4 Years While Working in the 'Craziness' of Dad Donald's White House: 'I Hate Politics'
- Ivanka Trump 'Doesn't Need to Be Working in the White House' Alongside Daddy Donald: 'The Last Presidency Took Its Toll'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The former fashion designer also revealed the "main reason" she’s not returning to the White House.
"I know the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear,” she explained. "My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom.”
"Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House,'" she recalled of not being able to prioritize her family.
Although she won’t hold an official position in Donald’s administration this time around, Ivanka plans to be there for him in a different way.
"I'm most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him, to take his mind off things and watch a movie with him or watch a sports game," she shared. "To know that he can be with me and be himself, and just relax."
"It's the world's loneliest position, the enormity of the decisions you're making on a daily basis, how transactional everyone is with you," Ivanka noted of her father's position. "So it's a very lonely perch."
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka was notably absent from Donald’s final rallies in Pittsburgh, Pa., and Grand Rapids, Mich., and has largely stayed out of the political spotlight. According to sources, she’s satisfied with her decision to step away.
“She is very happy, living her best life. She has left politics totally in the rearview mirror, and even though her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care. When he announced he was running again, she told him she didn't want to be involved," the source told People.
However, Ivanka will be involved somewhat.
Former Trump staffer Maggie Cordish told reporters, "She’s still his daughter and a trusted voice, so in that sense, as an informal adviser, it’s never going to be something people see publicly."