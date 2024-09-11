Kamala Harris Says It's 'Rich' Donald Trump Wants to Blame Her for Rising Crime Statistics Across the Country: 'From Someone Who Has Been Prosecuted?'

Despite his constant attacks, Harris made the case clear as to why Trump is not the person to represent the American people. "In this debate tonight, you're going to hear from the same old tired playbook – a bunch of lies, grievances and name-calling," she said at the top of the night.

"I believe very strongly that the American people want a president who understands the importance of bringing us together knowing we have so much more important than what separates us, and I pledge to you to be a president for all Americans," Harris continued. "If you want to really know the inside track on who the former president is, if he didn't make it clear already, just ask people who have worked with him."