Donald Trump Is Making It Clear He Intends to 'Go After' Joe Biden and His Family If He Wins, Maggie Haberman Claims
Former President Donald Trump has been using increasingly apocalyptic language in his speeches, leading to comparisons to Adolf Hitler and raising concern about his intentions if he were to win the 2024 presidential election.
New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman discussed Trump's rhetoric on The Source with Kaitlan Collins.
Haberman highlighted Trump's repeated claims that he would "go after President [Joe] Biden and his family" if he were to win.
She explained that Trump has been speaking in apocalyptic terms for years, describing the country as being "in turmoil" and describing his role as one of "retribution."
The CNN analyst also noted that Trump intends to radically change the federal government and erode the post-Watergate norms between the Justice Department and the White House.
She emphasized that Trump's rhetoric goes beyond policy and suggested that there is a personal component to his motivations, with a desire for payback.
Haberman acknowledged that it is unclear what exactly Trump would do if he were to win the presidency in 2024, but his rhetoric suggests a final battle scenario.
Collins played a montage of Trump's dark and apocalyptic speeches during the CNN segment, asking Haberman for her insights.
Haberman explained that Trump's language portrays the country as "being on fire" and everything as "being in tumult." She also noted that Trump is often cast as a hero in this narrative, with the goal of taking the country back. Many on the left worry that Trump's words could fuel division and hatred in the country.
This is not the first time that Trump's rhetoric has raised alarm. Throughout his political career, Trump has been known for his bombastic and polarizing speeches. However, his recent addresses have taken on a darker tone, using language that is one-to-one with that of Hitler, leading to increasing concerns about the potential consequences of his words.
Haberman warned that the significance of Trump's rhetoric lies in its potential to galvanize his base and create a sense of urgency and threat.
By framing the upcoming election as a final battle and casting himself as the only one who can save the country, Trump is attempting to solidify his position as the leader of a movement rather than just a political figure.
According to Real Clear Politics, former President Trump leads the national average of likely voters 2.3 points ahead of Biden in a head-to-head match-up.