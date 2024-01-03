Donald Trump Is Making It Clear He Intends to 'Go After' Joe Biden and His Family If He Wins, Maggie Haberman Claims

Haberman highlighted Trump's repeated claims that he would "go after President [Joe] Biden and his family" if he were to win.

She explained that Trump has been speaking in apocalyptic terms for years, describing the country as being "in turmoil" and describing his role as one of "retribution."

The CNN analyst also noted that Trump intends to radically change the federal government and erode the post-Watergate norms between the Justice Department and the White House.

She emphasized that Trump's rhetoric goes beyond policy and suggested that there is a personal component to his motivations, with a desire for payback.

Haberman acknowledged that it is unclear what exactly Trump would do if he were to win the presidency in 2024, but his rhetoric suggests a final battle scenario.