Donald Trump Offers Savannah Guthrie All Resources in Search for Her Missing Mom Years After He Bashed the 'Today' Show

Donald Trump is doing everything he can to help NBC star Savannah Guthrie find her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, despite the president previously bashing the Today show. On Wednesday, February 4, the POTUS personally called Savannah to let her know any resource she needs is available. A report said Savannah thanked the president for reaching out as the search for the 84-year-old continues.

Donald Trump Spoke With Savannah Guthrie

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Donald Trump told Savannah Guthrie all law enforcement is available to her as the family searches for her missing mother.

On that same day, Trump wrote on social media, "I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY." "We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely," he added. "The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!"

Donald Trump Bashes Today's 'Credibility'

Source: @realdonaldtrump/x In 2017, the president made fun of Today's low ratings.

His messages of support come years after the businessman poked fun at NBC's low ratings. "No wonder the Today Show on biased @NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past. Little credibility!" he declared in a 2017 tweet.

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of Saturday, January 31.

As OK! reported, Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31, as after having dinner with daughter Annie Guthrie, a family member drove her back to her Tucson, Ariz., home. She was reported missing the following day when she failed to show up for church. After authorities searched her home, they declared it a crime scene, as they found blood near her front door.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram An unverified ransom note demanded millions in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's return.

Authorities revealed that at around 1:42 a.m. local time, her Ring doorbell detected someone, but the device was then disconnected. Since she didn't have the subscription video service, no footage was available. Despite initial reports, the sheriff's office confirmed they do not have a suspect or person of interest. On Tuesday, February 3, multiple media outlets received an alleged ransom note, demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin. The letter has not been verified yet.

