Donald Trump Doesn't Think Jill Biden Was Joe's 'Autopen' During His Presidency — But Says 'She Was Certainly Involved'
Donald Trump spoke out to address his thoughts on if Jill Biden was Joe Biden’s “autopen” during his time in The White House.
"No, I don't think so," Donald told Fox Noticias, but noted "she was certainly involved because he gave her the last meeting to preside over with the Cabinet." Donald was referring to a September 2024 Cabinet meeting in which Jill was present.
"They [the Biden administration] had a lot of bad people,” Donald continued. “They had a lot of radical left lunatics in there, and I think he was perfect. He was perfect for them because he didn't have a clue.”
While Joe’s cognitive health was a topic of concern, especially near the end of his presidency, Donald’s recent health report showed he is in great shape.
"On April 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," a statement from physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella read. "I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with fourteen specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)."
While the report noted he is in “excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” they found actinic keratosis, benign lesions caused from long-term exposure to the sun. The lesions are pre-cancerous and can potentially turn into skin cancer, but, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation, only 10 percent of people develop skin cancer from this.
The report also stated an "examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound." In addition, Donald's hearing was deemed as “normal,” his lungs “were clear on examination and a computed tomography (CT) scan of his chest showed no abnormalities” and his heart "revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds. Cardiac testing, including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and echocardiogram that revealed no abnormalities."
"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” the summary of his health report concluded. “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”
"I think it’s a pretty well-known test,” Donald noted on his cognitive health results. “Whatever it is, I got every one — I got it all right... I’ve taken the cognitive test, I think, four times and I've gotten nothing wrong. That’s what the American people want. Biden refused to take it, Kamala [Harris] refused to take it."