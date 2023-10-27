Donald Trump Jr. Calls Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a 'Democrat Plant' Meant to Derail His Father's Campaign
Donald Trump Jr. criticized presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a "Democrat plant" after the candidate decided to leave the Democratic primary and pursue a presidential bid as an independent — a move that could have consequences for former President Donald Trump's election prospects.
During a meeting with Trump campaign volunteers in Iowa, Trump Jr. expressed his suspicion about Kennedy's motivations, stating, "It legitimately always felt like it was a Democrat plant to hurt the Trump thing. He wouldn't be there if the Democrats didn't want him."
Kennedy initially faced limited attention from the Democratic establishment in his longshot primary bid against President Joe Biden.
Recent polls suggest that Kennedy's entry into the race could draw more votes away from Trump than from Biden in a three-way competition, turning a former primary opponent into an unexpected asset for the current president.
Key aspects of Kennedy's campaign revolve around rejecting the two-party system, questioning the government's trustworthiness and expressing skepticism regarding COVID-19 and the COVID vaccine.
These positions could potentially resonate with voters who would otherwise support Trump, according to political analysts.
Even some fellow Republican candidates have acknowledged Kennedy's potential impact on Trump's chances.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis voiced his concern during a recent stop in New Hampshire, stating, "You have another wrinkle now with RFK Jr. as a third party. RFK Jr. will be a vessel for anti-lockdown and anti-Fauci voters if Trump is the nominee. He would hurt Trump."
Trump Jr. highlighted Kennedy's liberal stance on immigration and gun control, among other issues. He argued that Kennedy should actually pose a greater threat to Biden than to his father's campaign.
Trump Jr. explained, "Once you actually look at his voting record, you're like, no, he's just a liberal that is anti-vax ... being anti-vax, I don't think that's enough."
RFK Jr.'s decision to join the presidential race as an independent has generated significant attention and speculation. As an opponent of the two-party system, his campaign presents a unique challenge to both major parties.
While some believe Kennedy's entry could damage Trump's chances, others argue that his more liberal positions may draw support away from Biden.
As OK! previously reported, Fox News' Sean Hannity confronted RFK Jr. about his liberal history and controversial statements he's made over the years.
Hannity told the presidential hopeful, "I did a little research on you" and began citing Kennedy's support for curbing logging, oil drilling and fracking, as well as his desire to ban fossil fuel extraction.
Other points mentioned were Kennedy's characterization of the NRA as a "terror group," his endorsements of Democrats such as Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders — in addition to how he was all for affirmative action.
Kennedy appeared somewhat surprised by the rundown and responded by saying, "You have a litany of talking points from statements I've made over 40 years."
KTLA obtained quotes and sources about Trump Jr.'s meeting.