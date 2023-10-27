Donald Trump Jr. Calls Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a 'Democrat Plant' Meant to Derail His Father's Campaign

During a meeting with Trump campaign volunteers in Iowa, Trump Jr. expressed his suspicion about Kennedy's motivations, stating, "It legitimately always felt like it was a Democrat plant to hurt the Trump thing. He wouldn't be there if the Democrats didn't want him."

Kennedy initially faced limited attention from the Democratic establishment in his longshot primary bid against President Joe Biden.

Recent polls suggest that Kennedy's entry into the race could draw more votes away from Trump than from Biden in a three-way competition, turning a former primary opponent into an unexpected asset for the current president.