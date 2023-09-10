Donald Trump Booed and Given the Middle Finger at Iowa Football Game as Legal Trouble Looms

However, the 77-year-old — who currently faces four indictments in four different jurisdictions — was not greeted with the cheers he is used to from his infamous rallies. Instead, footage was shared on social media of the politician being booed by the crowds as he walked through the stadium.

Additionally, images were posted of the audience giving Trump the middle finger in the stands in front of his private box. After the snaps were released, Trump supporters took to social media to defend their favorite candidate.