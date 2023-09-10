Donald Trump Booed and Given the Middle Finger at Iowa Football Game as Legal Trouble Looms
Not fans of Donald Trump?
On Saturday, September 9, the former president attended the Iowa-Iowa State college football game at the Jack Trice Stadium. Many other 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls also were spotted at the game, including rivals Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.
However, the 77-year-old — who currently faces four indictments in four different jurisdictions — was not greeted with the cheers he is used to from his infamous rallies. Instead, footage was shared on social media of the politician being booed by the crowds as he walked through the stadium.
Additionally, images were posted of the audience giving Trump the middle finger in the stands in front of his private box. After the snaps were released, Trump supporters took to social media to defend their favorite candidate.
"That's five middle fingers from three people in a stadium of 61,000 people," one user pointed out. Another agreed, "I count two fingers by one person."
"He's got to zoom in to find the 3 out of 60k. Lol big L," a third added, while a fourth person claimed, "Looks like a small group of Democrats in the crowd. Nothing new, we're divided 50/50. Just how they want us."
Others took digs at the ex-commander-in-chief, saying, "Lol not so good outside his base bubble" and "The wallpaper I've been waiting for."
"Oh my, there were some leftists at a college football game. How could that have happened," another wrote sarcastically.
As OK! previously reported, this tragic outing came after Trump was booked for his four indictments this year. His most recent legal trouble in Georgia referenced his alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Alongside Trump, 18 other co-defendants are charged under the state's RICO laws. However, the father-of-four has recently set up a fundraiser to help his co-defendants pay their legal fees.
The reality TV alum and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. are planning to host a lavish candlelight dinner to raise money.
"It's a family style dinner, very intimate and exclusive," a Trump spokesperson explained of the event, which is set to take place at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
The gathering will apparently have The Apprentice star "seated in the middle of a long table," surrounded by an about two dozen guests.
The profits will primarily go to the Patriot Legal Defense Fund to "primarily help Trump's co-defendants and witnesses in the cases against him."