Donald Trump Says 'Fantastic' Golfer Tiger Woods Confessed to Him He's Dating Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Vanessa: 'Happy for Both'
Donald Trump is all for Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s budding romance!
On Monday, March 31, the president shared his thoughts on his ex-daughter-in-law, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr., and the golf legend’s relationship.
“I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete and he told me about it,” the president shared. “I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good. That’s good.' I’m very happy for both. Let them both be happy."
The politician made it clear that he has a strong bond with the fresh couple, saying, “I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa.”
Reflecting on Vanessa’s past marriage to Don Jr., which lasted from 2005 to 2018, he added, “I happen to think the relationship with my son … was hurt very badly by the witch hunt that went on — Russia, Russia, Russia."
“But Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship. They have incredible children, five incredible children, all good athletes, all great students,” he continued, referring to the exes' five kids — Kai, 17, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.
“They broke up quite a while ago, which was to me very sad because I think they’re both great,” he added.
As OK! previously reported, Tiger and Vanessa made their romance Instagram official in late March.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts," the athlete captioned the post.
The first photo showed the couple standing close in front of a vine-covered wall, arms wrapped around each other. Tiger kept it casual in a white striped polo and jeans, while Vanessa matched the laid-back vibe in a ribbed sleeveless top and denim bottoms.
The second shot gave fans an intimate peek at their relationship, with Vanessa snuggled up against Tiger in a hammock, resting her head on his chest as he held her close.
Rumors about the couple had been swirling for weeks, with insiders saying they first connected just before Thanksgiving.
"They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents," a source told Page Six.
"They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values," the insider added, noting that Tiger has “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him.”
Shortly after their Instagram debut, Ivanka Trump showed her support for the couple in the comments section.
“So happy for you both! 🥰🥰” the former fashion designer, 43, gushed.