J.D. Vance's Private DMs Exposed: VP Hopeful Criticized Donald Trump's 'Failed' Presidency in 2020
The Republican nominee for vice president, J.D. Vance, criticized Donald Trump's performance as president in leaked DMs from 2020.
In these messages, Vance condemned Trump's economic populism and predicted that Joe Biden would win against the New York billionaire in the previous election.
The leaked messages, exchanged with an unnamed acquaintance on Twitter, offer a glimpse into Vance's shifting views on Trump.
In February 2020, Vance reportedly stated, "Trump has just so thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism."
By June of Trump's last year in office, Vance predicted Trump's electoral defeat, a statement he would later retract by baselessly claiming the election was stolen by Democrats.
Vance also reportedly indicated that he’d been offered — and rejected — some kind of job. He wrote, "I've already turned down my appointment from the emperor."
When asked about the nature of the job, Vance cryptically replied, "I’m not going to say over Twitter messenger."
Vance's journey from a vocal critic of Trump in 2016 to a staunch supporter by 2020 has been scrutinized.
Despite previously comparing Trump to Hitler, Vance now considers Trump the "best president" he has witnessed in his lifetime. The leaked messages challenge this narrative, revealing ongoing doubts and criticisms toward Trump's presidency.
In response to the Ohio senator's criticism of the former president's economic agenda, William Martin, Vance's spokesman, clarified that the remarks were aimed at establishment Republicans who obstructed Trump's populist economic policies to increase tariffs and boost domestic manufacturing during his presidency.
"Fortunately, Senator Vance believes that Republicans in Congress are much more aligned with President Trump's agenda today than they were back then, so he is confident that they won't run into those same issues within the party," Martin added.
Despite these revelations, Vance's campaign has remained tight-lipped regarding his prediction of Trump's defeat in the 2020 election and the reported job offer.
As OK! previously reported, during the 2016 Republican primaries, Vance was heavily critical of the New York businessman jumping into politics, as the Ohio senator told CNN he was “definitely not” going to vote for Trump in the election that year.
“I don’t know who I’m gonna vote for. I’m definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains,” Vance said at the time.
Vance is also on record previously referring to the GOP nominee as "America's Hitler" and "a cynical a-------."
