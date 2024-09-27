J.D. Vance's Private DMs Exposed: VP Hopeful Criticized Donald Trump's 'Failed' Presidency in 2020

The leaked messages, exchanged with an unnamed acquaintance on Twitter, offer a glimpse into Vance's shifting views on Trump.

In February 2020, Vance reportedly stated, "Trump has just so thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism."

By June of Trump's last year in office, Vance predicted Trump's electoral defeat, a statement he would later retract by baselessly claiming the election was stolen by Democrats.

Vance also reportedly indicated that he’d been offered — and rejected — some kind of job. He wrote, "I've already turned down my appointment from the emperor."

When asked about the nature of the job, Vance cryptically replied, "I’m not going to say over Twitter messenger."