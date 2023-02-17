Donald Trump Jr. Under Fire For Inviting Controversial Politician Marjorie Taylor Greene On His Podcast: 'Cringeworthy'
Donald Trump Jr. received hateful comments when he announced his latest interview with controversial politician Marjorie Taylor Greene would be released on February 16.
"Tonight is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 6pm est LIVE Link in bio. I sit with @repmtg and we will cover it all. The notorious (in a good way) MTG and I will go there with everything. We even have a big tin foil hat for the libs so they don’t have to hear the truth!!! Check it out!!!" the 45-year-old posted a picture of himself with Greene, 48, on Instagram.
Trump Jr.'s followers immediately came for him and slammed him for even giving the businesswoman the time of day, especially since she downplayed the Capitol riots and constantly challenges President Joe Biden.
"Posting a pic of MTG and being proud of it absolutely eradicated any inkling of intelligence you *may* have had. 🤡🤡🤡," one person quipped, while another said, "Distance yourself from her."
A third person simply stated, "Cringeworthy," as a fourth user said, "MTG doesn't know what telling the truth means!"
"The truth?? Jr don't say words when you don't know what they mean!! 😂😂," another person asked.
"Their combined IQs don't even equal a shoe size," another person pointed out.
This is hardly the first time the dad-of-five has been ripped apart for bringing certain guests on his show.
As OK! previously reported, users went nuts when Trump Jr. announced Kash Patel was joining him to have a conversation.
"Great time on the podcast with my man former Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel. You’re going to want to see this podcast (Link In Bio) This is the guy that has all the information, this is the guy that uncovered the Russia hoax, this guy has the information and understanding of how these systems work. We talk about Russia Russia Russia, foreign objects flying in the sky the Nord stream to pipeline and just how corrupt the systems all are and how to fix it. Go check out the podcast you’re gonna love it," he wrote via Instagram.
One person wrote, "If you listen to this podcast, you will feel yourself getting dumber by the minute. There is no Russia Hoax," while another said, "You two probably lie to your own children 🤷🏻."