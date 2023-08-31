Donald Trump Jr. Urges Supporters to Buy His Father's Mugshot Merch From Him to Help 'the Cause'
Donald Trump Jr. is asking his father's supporters to buy Donald Trump mugshot merch directly from him and not from his dad's political competitors.
During his Triggered podcast on Monday, Trump Jr. expressed his desire for his father's supporters to purchase merchandise from him instead of others just "lining their own pockets."
He even mentioned that he understands that others have made a significant profit from selling MAGA merchandise, even if the money doesn't go towards the Trump campaign or "the cause."
Don Jr. further clarified to his viewers that he is not profiting from his father's mugshot merchandise, claiming he doesn't "feel right" about it. "I'd probably actually get killed in the press, thinking about it now."
The former first son stressed that it's "important" to show support for his father. The eldest Trump son promised to give "all of the profits" to his dad's legal defense fund to "push back against some of the insanity" and the alleged "miscarriage of justice."
Despite Trump Jr.'s explanation, many social media users remain skeptical of his motives. Some viewed his promotion of merchandise as just another opportunity for the Trump family to profit, referring to it as a "grift." Others suggest that "the cause" he is referring to is nothing more than a cult-like following.
Trump Jr.'s pledge to donate all profits was also met with serious doubts from those online, as many believe that these claims are often a smokescreen for personal gain.
Conservative supporters of the embattled ex-prez have been selling t-shirts, mugs and drink cozies featuring Trump's infamous photo with the words "NEVER SURRENDER" written on them upwards of $25 bucks a pop .
Right-wing activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk even took to X, formerly known as Twitter, asking people, "How many of you will buy merch with Trump's mugshot?"
Many responded positively, but others wrote they would only buy from ex-prez's own store.
Other stores and brands have also used the mugshot in a less flattering manner.
Several anti-Trump organizations have sold merch with the mugshot and the phrases "Lock Him Up," "Karma's a B----" and "The Errors Tour" selling for upwards of $60 on online stores.
Political punk rock band Green Day even launched their own charity brand of t-shirts featuring Trump's photo with a yellow sticker that reads "Nimrod" over his face resembling their 1997 album by the same name. The band sold the limited merch to raise money for the Greater Good Foundation, which brings food and supplies to those affected by the Maui wildfires.
