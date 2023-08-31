Donald Trump Jr. Urges Supporters to Buy His Father's Mugshot Merch From Him to Help 'the Cause'

During his Triggered podcast on Monday, Trump Jr. expressed his desire for his father's supporters to purchase merchandise from him instead of others just "lining their own pockets."

He even mentioned that he understands that others have made a significant profit from selling MAGA merchandise, even if the money doesn't go towards the Trump campaign or "the cause."

Don Jr. further clarified to his viewers that he is not profiting from his father's mugshot merchandise, claiming he doesn't "feel right" about it. "I'd probably actually get killed in the press, thinking about it now."