Despite the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the nation — and across the globe — hundreds of young conservatives attended Turning Point USA’s Winter Gala, which was held at Mar-a-Lago in Florida over the weekend, and no masks were in sight.

The event, which hosted conservative college students who support Donald Trump, was sold out. Attendees shelled out $2,000 each to dine and hear from speakers that included Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Fox News star Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump Jr., United States Senator Ted Cruz and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

According to photos uploaded on social media, people took photos with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnay, Representative Matt Goetz, Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski — who tested positive for COVID-19 in November — and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Not only were people crammed into a ballroom, but they took photos in groups, and it looked like not one person was sporting a mask — except for servers.

Although the county requires facial coverings “inside all businesses and establishments,” no one abided by these rules. However, the event apparently was capped; a September email promoting the summit said 5,000 students were expected to attend the four-day event.

Kirk gave a 15-minute speech, where he said he strongly opposed COVID-19 restrictions — even though more than 300,000 people have died from the disease in the United States.

“This event represents freedom,” he said. “That you’re not going to lock us down and shut us up any longer.”

It’s no surprise that Kirk has an anti-masks stance, since he spoke about how much he hated them on his podcast in July. “Do not force me to wear a mask, it’s that simple,” he stated. “I’m not gonna do it, I’m not.”

For months, Trump, 74, has been inconsistent about wearing a mask. “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from it, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve seen,” Trump said about President-Elect Joe Biden, who always wears a mask while out and about.

Then, in October, Trump contracted the virus, along with his wife, Melania Trump, and youngest son, Barron. From then on, many people in his inner circle also fell ill, including Hope Hicks, Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

