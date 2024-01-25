OK Magazine
Donald Trump Scolded by Judge for Loudly Interrupting His Lawyer at E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial

donald trump scolded by judge for interrupting his lawyer
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

Judge Lewis Kaplan reprimanded former President Donald Trump for speaking out of turn during trial.

Trump appeared in court on Thursday, January 25, after E. Jean Carroll sued him for sexually abusing and defaming her. A New York jury has already found the 77-year-old liable for his actions and the ongoing proceedings are set to determine the amount of money Trump will have to pay the former journalist.

donald trump scolded by judge for interrupting his lawyer
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was scolded for interrupting his own lawyer in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial.

Carroll is seeking $10 million in damages. Trump has expressed his intention to testify in his own defense.

During a recent episode of CNN News Central, Paula Reid, CNN's senior legal correspondent, provided insight into the heated negotiations regarding Trump's testimony.

Trump had interrupted his lawyer, Alina Habba, and blurted out, "I wasn't at the trial. I don't know who this woman is. I never met this woman."

donald trump scolded by judge for interrupting his lawyer
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shouted 'I never met that woman' in court.

Displeased with Trump's interruption, Judge Kaplan asked him to quiet down. He reminded Trump of courtroom etiquette and informed him to refrain from speaking while his attorney addressed the court.

As the trial proceeds, Habba has discussed the anticipated testimony of her client with the judge. However, Trump's disruptive behavior is hindering the proceedings.

donald trump scolded by judge for interrupting his lawyer
Source: MEGA

Trump handed over a $5.6 million security payment while appealing the sexual abuse verdict against him.

As OK! previously reported, Trump was ordered to hand over a $5.6 million security payment while appealing the sexual abuse verdict against him.

If Trump loses his appeal, the $5.6 million, or another adjusted amount, will be awarded to Carroll — who accused the business mogul of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s — after the judgment is made.

The money will remain untouched until a decision is "final and un-appealable," according to court documents obtained by an outlet.

Source: OK!
Trump has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing and has gone on to call each and every case against him a political "witch hunt."

Other than the defamation case against him, the ex-prez currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.

If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison and could make him ineligible to run as the Republican candidate for president in 2024.

Mediaite provided quotes and sources used in this article.

