Donald Trump Hands Over $5.6 Million Security Payment to Court While Appealing E. Jean Carroll Sexual Abuse Verdict
Donald Trump posted a $5.6 million security deposit on Friday, June 23, to cover what he owes writer E. Jean Carroll after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in early May.
The 77-year-old's legal team is currently in the process of appealing the sexual abuse verdict, and if they are successful, he will receive his millions back in full "with any interest earned on such funds" while in the hands of the court.
If Trump loses his appeal, the $5.6 million, or another adjusted amount, will be awarded to Carroll — who accused the business mogul of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s — after the judgment is made.
The money will remain untouched until a decision is "final and un-appealable," according to court documents obtained by an outlet.
And while Trump is appealing the sexual abuse verdict, it's unlikely he would get anywhere attempting to appeal the court's defamation decision. As OK! previously reported, the controversial politician was found to have defamed Carroll after repeatedly claiming the 79-year-old former journalist was lying about her allegations against him.
In the following weeks, Trump continued to slam Carroll, publicly dubbing her a "liar", a "disgrace" and a "wack job," further insisting that the case was nothing more than a "scam."
Amid the flurry of attacks, Carroll's lawyers filed a request to amend the 2019 defamation lawsuit to include his new biting comments.
"Trump’s defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite," the court documents read. "This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same."
However, Trump continued to proclaim his innocence, writing via his Truth Social platform that he "never met" or "touched" Carroll.
"I never abused her or raped her or took her to a dressing room 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or did anything else to her, except deny her Fake, Made Up Story, that she wrote in a book," he continued. "IT NEVER HAPPENED, IS A TOTAL SCAM, UNFAIR TRIAL!"
