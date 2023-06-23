Donald Trump Hands Over $5.6 Million Security Payment to Court While Appealing E. Jean Carroll Sexual Abuse Verdict

Donald Trump posted a $5.6 million security deposit on Friday, June 23, to cover what he owes writer E. Jean Carroll after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in early May.

The 77-year-old's legal team is currently in the process of appealing the sexual abuse verdict, and if they are successful, he will receive his millions back in full "with any interest earned on such funds" while in the hands of the court.