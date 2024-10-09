Donald Trump Attacks 'Beta Male' Howard Stern, Claims He 'Made a Fool of Himself' During Kamala Harris Interview

"BETA MALE Howard Stern made a fool of himself on his low-rated radio show when he 'interviewed' Lyin’ Kamala Harris, and hit her with so many SOFTBALL questions that even she was embarrassed," he wrote on Wednesday, October 9.

"He looked like a real fool, working so hard to make a totally incompetent and ill-equipped person look as good as possible, which wasn’t very good," he continued. "I dropped Howard a long time ago, like most others, and have since been credited with very good judgment!"