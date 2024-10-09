Donald Trump Attacks 'Beta Male' Howard Stern, Claims He 'Made a Fool of Himself' During Kamala Harris Interview
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam his former pal Howard Stern after the radio host gave his endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris during a Tuesday, October 8, interview.
"BETA MALE Howard Stern made a fool of himself on his low-rated radio show when he 'interviewed' Lyin’ Kamala Harris, and hit her with so many SOFTBALL questions that even she was embarrassed," he wrote on Wednesday, October 9.
"He looked like a real fool, working so hard to make a totally incompetent and ill-equipped person look as good as possible, which wasn’t very good," he continued. "I dropped Howard a long time ago, like most others, and have since been credited with very good judgment!"
As the post was shared across social media, Trump critics roasted the former president for his habit of "belittling" those who don't agree with him.
One user wrote, "This is so pathetic on so many levels! How anyone can still vote for this ill man is beyond me," and a second added, "Is there anyone he doesn't attack?"
A third critic said, "He's so whiny, and boring and predictable. I can't wait for his time on the political stage to end."
As OK! previously reported, journalist Bob Woodward claimed in his upcoming book War that Trump, 78, "secretly" sent a Covid-19 testing machine to Vladimir Putin amid the pandemic. During her interview with Stern, Harris, 59, brought up the allegation and suggested he appeared to be so friendly with the Russian president because he had a "desire to be a dictator" himself.
"He admires strongmen and he gets played by them because he thinks that they’re his friends and they are manipulating him full time and manipulating him by flattery and with favor," she said. "Look, I grew up in the neighborhood, some would say you’re getting punked if you stand in favor of somebody who is an adversary over your friends on principles that we all agree on."
"I literally lose sleep, and have been, over what is at stake in this election," she said in another portion of the interview. "This election is about strength versus weakness. The weakness of someone who puts himself before the American people, who does not have the strength to stand for their needs and make sure we're a secure nation."