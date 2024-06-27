'I Do Not Expect to See Her': Melania Trump Likely to Skip Husband's Debate, Claims Maggie Haberman
CNN commentator and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman shared her insights into whether former President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, will appear at the upcoming presidential debate against President Joe Biden.
During a recent interview with CNN anchor Abby Phillip, the journalist highlighted what the ex-prez's debate team would likely be focused on, as well as their efforts to address concerns about allegations that Donald is a threat to democracy.
"They have been talking about how they’re going to answer various questions related not just to the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the Capitol building during the certification of President Biden’s Electoral College win, but also how to address questions about the former president’s months of election lies," Maggie said.
When asked about Melania's presence at the debate, Maggie expressed doubt about her potential attendance.
The NYT reporter remarked, "It’s possible that will change, but I do not expect to see her now."
Melania's absence from pivotal political events has raised questions about her role in her husband's current political campaign. As a prominent figure in the Trump family, her non-attendance may indicate shifting dynamics within the Trump camp and the strategic decisions being made.
As OK! previously reported, the former first lady was absent for the entirety of her husband's New York criminal trial surrounding hush money payments made to an adult film star he allegedly had an affair with in 2006.
According to insiders, the ex-FLOTUS, 54, is also unlikely to move back to Washington, D.C., if Donald becomes president for the second time.
“She’s distancing herself even more from her husband and from the Washington social-political scene,” First Women author Kate Anderson Brower told Axios. “I mean, she clearly hated being in Washington.”
The outlet reported that Melania would likely commute between Palm Beach and New York, where Barron is rumored to be attending college in the fall. She would only be at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue "for ceremonial undertakings like state dinners or special events.”
In addition to discussing debate preparations, Phillip asked about Trump's progress in selecting a vice presidential candidate. Haberman suggested that a decision would likely be imminent as the nomination deadline approached.
Haberman commented, "I will say, he hadn’t said it at this point in 2016 either what he was going to do. He waited until a little closer to the convention."