'This Is Kangaroo Court!': Donald Trump Demands Judge 'Recuse Himself' Over Gag Order

As OK! previously reported, Trump has repeatedly slammed Judge Merchan and claimed the gag order is violating his right to free speech since before the trial even began on Monday, April 15.

"People are allowed to speak about me and I have a gag order — just to show you how much more unfair it is," he said in a previous Truth Social update. "The judge has a conflict the worst I’ve ever seen, and it has to end with the judge. The gag order has to come off. I should be allowed to speak every time I come out to speak to you. I want to be open because we did absolutely nothing wrong."

