'This Is Kangaroo Court!': Donald Trump Demands Judge 'Recuse Himself' Over Gag Order
Donald Trump raged against his gag order yet again after his attorney was warned by Judge Juan Merchan that he's "losing credibility" in court.
The 77-year-old took to Truth Social on Tuesday, April 23, shortly after his 9:30 a.m. hearing in New York for allegedly violating the gag order.
"Highly conflicted, to put it mildly," Trump began in an all-caps social media post. "Judge Juan Merchan has taken away my constitutional right to free speech."
"Everybody is allowed to talk and lie about me, but I am not allowed to defend myself," he continued. "This is a kangaroo court and the judge should recuse himself!"
In other remarks, Trump also called the order "unconstitutional." There is no evidence that the gag order is violating the law.
This comes shortly after a hearing to determine whether Trump violated the court's order for several comments he's made about the ongoing hush money trial on social media and in televised speeches.
The district attorney's office argued that the embattled ex-prez should be ordered to shell out $1,000 for all 10 of his alleged violations. However, Trump's defense claimed their client was merely "responding to attacks" which falls under political speech.
When Judge Merchan asked for specific examples of the attacks he was referring to with his social media posts, the defense did not provide that information.
"I have to tell you right now, you’re losing all credibility in the court," Merchan told Trump lawyer Todd Blanche during the hearing. "I’ve asked you eight or nine times, ‘show me the exact post that he was responding to’ and you haven’t been able to do that once."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has repeatedly slammed Judge Merchan and claimed the gag order is violating his right to free speech since before the trial even began on Monday, April 15.
"People are allowed to speak about me and I have a gag order — just to show you how much more unfair it is," he said in a previous Truth Social update. "The judge has a conflict the worst I’ve ever seen, and it has to end with the judge. The gag order has to come off. I should be allowed to speak every time I come out to speak to you. I want to be open because we did absolutely nothing wrong."
Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.