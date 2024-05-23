'He Was Trying to Mad-Dog': Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Witness Details the Former President's Intimidation Tactics in Court

The witness, who remains anonymous due to safety concerns, expressed apprehension about the pervasive climate of violence linked to Trump's rise, stating, "There's a lot of crazy people out there. Just look at January 6th, look at the protections that they established around the courthouse. The authorities took it seriously, so why shouldn’t I? I am concerned about retribution."

The witness detailed Trump's demeanor during the proceedings, noting his intimidating stares and disrespectful behavior, including glaring, grimacing and inattentiveness. They expressed concern about Trump's actions influencing the jury and criticized his lack of respect toward the judicial process.

“He was trying to mad-dog,” the witness said. “I was thinking, is the jury seeing this?”