Donald Trump Seeks To Shame Abuse Accuser E. Jean Carroll At Trial By Bringing Up Her Sexual History

Apr. 20 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and his legal team are allegedly planning to submit a controversial piece of evidence about abuse accuser E. Jean Carroll to a jury after she claimed the embattled politician raped her in Manhattan in the mid 1990s.

According to the 79-year-old journalist's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, Trump's attorneys are preparing to provide the court excerpts from Carroll's deposition meant to "prove that a victim engaged in other sexual behavior" in order to make a point about her "sexual predisposition."

Kaplan explained in the Wednesday, April 19, filing that this is "squarely" breaks the rules for what can be submitted as evidence, further noting that the specific regulation was set in place to prevent "embarrassment for victims of sexual assault or otherwise publicly reinforce offensive sexual stereotypes about them."

This comes after OK! learned the former POTUS has reportedly asked to skip the bombshell court proceedings set to begin on Tuesday, April 25.

"Defendant Trump wishes to appear at trial," Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina wrote in a statement, insisting that his attendance would cause "logistical and financial burdens upon New York City, its residents, and the Court itself."

"His movement would need to be coordinated [preliminary] by a Secret Service advance team hours beforehand each day that he is present, so that a tactical plan may be developed," Tacopina continued. "Courthouse floors would need to be locked down, elevators shut down, courthouse personnel confined to their offices, and members of the public restricted from the area."

However, Kaplan wasn't buying the 76-year-old's excuse for not showing his face in court.

"If Mr. Trump decides not to appear at his own trial for sexual assault and defamation, the jury may draw whatever inferences it chooses — and Mr. Trump has no right to a judicial endorsement of his (flimsy) excuse," she responded at the time.

"If Mr. Trump can find a way to attend wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions, and campaign functions, then surely he could surmount the logistics of attending his own federal trial," she added.

Bloomberg reported Trump's legal team plans to submit evidence regarding Carroll's "sexual predisposition."

