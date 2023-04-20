Donald Trump Seeks To Shame Abuse Accuser E. Jean Carroll At Trial By Bringing Up Her Sexual History

Donald Trump and his legal team are allegedly planning to submit a controversial piece of evidence about abuse accuser E. Jean Carroll to a jury after she claimed the embattled politician raped her in Manhattan in the mid 1990s.

According to the 79-year-old journalist's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, Trump's attorneys are preparing to provide the court excerpts from Carroll's deposition meant to "prove that a victim engaged in other sexual behavior" in order to make a point about her "sexual predisposition."