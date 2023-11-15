Shots Fired: Donald Trump Calls Kim Kardashian the 'Most Overrated Celebrity' in Rant

According to outlets, the source of this attack stemmed from a revelation in a new book written by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, titled, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party.

Karl claimed Trump demanded that Kardashian persuade "football stars" to visit the White House in exchange for him commuting the sentences of prisoners she was advocating for. However, when Kardashian failed to secure the athletes' presence, Trump abruptly ended their conversation.

The former president took issue with this anecdote and used his social media platform to lash out at Kardashian and Karl.