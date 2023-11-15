Shots Fired: Donald Trump Calls Kim Kardashian the 'Most Overrated Celebrity' in Rant
Former President Donald Trump criticized Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian in a recent outburst on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump accused Kardashian — whom he referred to as the "world's most overrated celebrity" — of leveraging her fame to gain favors from him and his administration.
According to outlets, the source of this attack stemmed from a revelation in a new book written by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, titled, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party.
Karl claimed Trump demanded that Kardashian persuade "football stars" to visit the White House in exchange for him commuting the sentences of prisoners she was advocating for. However, when Kardashian failed to secure the athletes' presence, Trump abruptly ended their conversation.
The former president took issue with this anecdote and used his social media platform to lash out at Kardashian and Karl.
In his Truth Social post, Trump dismissed Karl as a "failed ABC fake news reporter" and accused him of lacking talent. He also refuted Karl's claim that Kardashian offered to leverage her influence to bring football stars to the White House, stating that she would have been his last choice for such a task.
Trump asserted that he had invited numerous teams from various sports and leagues to the White House, and if there was any reluctance, he would immediately withdraw the invitation.
He emphasized that he only granted prisoner commutations to deserving individuals, and he also insinuated he had done so more for Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West than for Kardashian herself.
Trump also took the opportunity to criticize Kardashian for allegedly supporting President Joe Biden during the election, attributing the current state of the country to this decision.
Kardashian and Trump publicly collaborated on criminal justice reform initiatives in the past. In 2019, Kardashian stood beside him as he praised her efforts in advancing criminal justice reform, and he even hyped up her popularity and beauty during the event. However, their relationship seems to have soured since then.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has dissed the reality star outside the world of politics.
During a game on a podcast, the former commander-in-chief gave one-word answers to a bunch of celebrity names.
They started with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom he labeled "smart," while President Biden was quickly named "dumb." He then said Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un was "interesting," and lastly, called Kardashian "disingenuous."