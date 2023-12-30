Donald Trump Labeled a 'Professional' Whiner After Some States Remove the Former President From Their Ballots

The two governments cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars those who have engaged in “insurrection” from holding U.S. civilian and military office. They claimed the Republican’s involvement in the January 6 riot at the Capitol met these requirements.

Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign announced it would be appealing the decisions in federal court. Even the father-of-five’s GOP opponents have backed up the ex-commander-in-chief, as they have been vocal about the rulings despite the fact they likely stand to benefit from them.