Donald Trump Labeled a 'Professional' Whiner After Some States Remove the Former President From Their Ballots
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger took a dig at ex-prez Donald Trump!
During a CNN panel discussion on Friday, December 29, Kinzinger discussed the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine Secretary of State's decision to ban Trump from their ballots.
The two governments cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars those who have engaged in “insurrection” from holding U.S. civilian and military office. They claimed the Republican’s involvement in the January 6 riot at the Capitol met these requirements.
Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign announced it would be appealing the decisions in federal court. Even the father-of-five’s GOP opponents have backed up the ex-commander-in-chief, as they have been vocal about the rulings despite the fact they likely stand to benefit from them.
“Trump’s rivals – you’ve heard them – they’re backing him. They’re saying he should not be taken off the ballot for 2024,” said Brianna Keilar said before asking for Kinzinger’s opinion. “Politically speaking, do they have any other choice?”
“No,” he responded. “They have to say this. I mean, I’m not saying it’s not principled. I think about half of them are more principled than anything. But in Chris Christie’s case particularly, he’s been clear of his feelings on Donald Trump.”
- Donald Trump Hits Back at 'Insurrectionist' Joe Biden in Unhinged Rant, Claims He's 'Destroying America'
- President Joe Biden Bluntly Says There's 'No Question' Donald Trump Is an Insurrectionist: 'Certainly Self-Evident'
- Donald Trump Claims Colorado Lawsuit Seeking to Keep Him Off the Ballot Is 'Ridiculous' and 'Unconstitutional'
The politician added that Trump’s rivals do not want to appear as “weak” by showing support for the rulings before he bashed the reality TV star.
“It does not help you with the base, doesn’t help you with the election,” he explained. “I think this is probably good for Donald Trump politically because he’s a professional victim, a professional whiner and bellyacher. And this allows him to feed more into that ‘he’s such a poor victim’ narrative. So, I think his opponents are saying what they need to say on the campaign trail for now.”
As OK! previously reported, while Trump is facing this major hurdle for his campaign, he recently claimed he does not expect to face either President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election.
During the sit-down interview with reporters Matthew Boyle and Alexander Marlow, Trump said he hoped to go head-to-head with Biden, however, he doesn’t expect this to happen.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do," Trump stated. "All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk."