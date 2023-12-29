Donald Trump Trolled for Asking Artist If They Can Make Him Have a 'Perfect Jaw' and 'Muscles': Watch
When Donald Trump was shown the portrait for a Medal of Honor winner, the former president, 77, didn't comment on the picture, but rather asked about himself.
"Naturally, Trump’s first reaction when presented with the portrait of a Medal of Honor winner is to ask the artist 'do you think I could look like that if you did me? Perfect jaw, all those muscles?'" the caption alongside the video, uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, read.
Of course, people weren't surprised at how selfish Trump is.
One person wrote, "It is always about him. Everything," while another said, "Narcissism on steroids."
A third person stated, "Always all about him," while a fourth bluntly said: "This clown is truly a narcissistic moron."
This is hardly the first time Trump has commented on his physique.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman boasted about his body and even compared it to President Joe Biden's.
“He’s got a consultant somewhere, this is the worst consultant in politics, that thinks he looks good in a bathing suit,” Trump began about the 81-year-old.
“He spends so much time at the beach. I have a much better body than him. But I’m not really sure I want to expose it, with the sun blaring down, the sand, the surf, the wind. It’s not a pretty sight," he claimed.
After the remarks went viral, people laughed at Trump.
“No one needs him to prove it. Believe me,” one person wrote, while another added, “That may his worst lie told yet.”
On Biden's birthday, November 20, Trump even posted a letter from his New Jersey physician Bruce Arnonwald, which praised the reality star for being in such good shape.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter, which was posted on Truth Social, began. "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."
The statement continued: "Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule. It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come."