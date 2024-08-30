or
Donald Trump Labeled the 'Dumbest Person to Ever Run for President' After Claiming Immigrants Took '107 Percent' of American Jobs: Watch

Donald Trump was mocked for his comments at his town hall in Wisconsin.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Math doesn't appear to be Donald Trump's strong suit.

The ex-president was mocked on social media after he gave an impossible statistic at his Thursday, August 29, town hall in La Crosse, WI.

Donald Trump was mocked on social media after sharing a mathematically impossible statistic.

"African-Americans are losing their jobs," he told the crowd. "And I don't know if you've heard the latest statistic, that of the jobs that these people created, which is very little, every single job was taken... about 107 percent was taken by illegal immigrants. There has been no job creation from them."

Needless to say, people were dumbfounded by his statement, with one person declaring, "This is the dumbest person to ever run for president."

The ex-president claimed 'illegal immigrants' have taken '107 percent' of American jobs.

"107%..... Did he really graduate from business school??" asked another X user, while a third tweeted, "He is the dumbest person ever to be in a public spotlight...well, maybe not. J.D. Vance is giving him a run for his money."

The father-of-five, 78, has continued to make several unfounded and incorrect allegations during his 2024 bid and also accidentally said that all polls are incorrect — even ones that have him beating rival Kamala Harris, 59.

The businessman has chosen J.D. Vance as his running mate.

"We’re leading in the polls. And I think we’re leading by a lot," Trump told the crowd at a recent event in Potterville, MI. "The polls are rigged too."

People called out his blunder, with one person noting, "Wait, so he’s leading in the polls that are also rigged? What?"

"Donald Trump can’t have it both ways," said a second individual. "Which is it? Is it rigged? Or is he leading and they’re not rigged?"

Trump and the current vice president are scheduled to debate on ABC on Tuesday, September 10, though the former has recently hinted he could pull out of the televised event.

"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan [Karl's] ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" he wrote via Truth Social on Sunday, August 25.

Kamala Harris and Trump are scheduled to debate on Tuesday, September 10.

"Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise," he continued to rant. "Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus [Stephanopoulos] hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!!"

As OK! reported, there was also a debacle over whether or not the candidates' microphones should be muted while the other is talking. While the attorney wanted microphones to stay on, it was determined they would be muted the same way they were when Trump debated President Joe Biden in June.

