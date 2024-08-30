Donald Trump Labeled the 'Dumbest Person to Ever Run for President' After Claiming Immigrants Took '107 Percent' of American Jobs: Watch

"107%..... Did he really graduate from business school??" asked another X user, while a third tweeted, "He is the dumbest person ever to be in a public spotlight...well, maybe not. J.D. Vance is giving him a run for his money."

The father-of-five, 78, has continued to make several unfounded and incorrect allegations during his 2024 bid and also accidentally said that all polls are incorrect — even ones that have him beating rival Kamala Harris, 59.