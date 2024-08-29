'Disgusting and Disrespectful': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Using Arlington National Cemetery to Film Rule-Breaking Campaign Ad
Former President Donald Trump was heavily criticized for bringing a camera crew to the Arlington National Cemetery to film a video for his campaign.
A TikTok Trump posted on Wednesday, August 28, documented his visit to the iconic U.S. Army resting place, but social media users accused him of using the site to earn "political brownie points" with vets.
One user shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "There it is, his disgusting campaign video and the real reason he went to Arlington Cemetery."
Another user commented, "How much you wanna bet he's only doing this because he p------ off a bunch of vets when he belittled the importance of the Medal of Honor earlier this month? This guy is disgusting AND disrespectful."
A third person wrote, "At the least, I find comfort in knowing that there will NEVER be a Trump buried at Arlington with the heroes who are resting there. Even with this knowledge, I am still finding it hard to contain my anger that he stooped this low. My lord, he’s a broken man."
While filming, several members of Trump's team allegedly verbally abused and shoved a worker at the cemetery when they were confronted about the cameras being used in a restricted area.
The U.S. Army issued a strong statement criticizing Trump's presidential campaign for their actions during a ceremony on August 26th.
An Army spokesperson said, "Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations, and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside."
Following the incident, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung denied the allegations, claiming the worker was "suffering from a mental health episode" during the altercation.
“The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises, and for whatever reason, an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony,” Cheung claimed, adding that the Trump campaign is “prepared to release footage” of the incident to prove their side of the story.
While the Trump campaign denies any physical altercation, conflicting reports indicate otherwise.
The incident also sparked outrage among veterans' groups and families of fallen soldiers buried in Arlington, who emphasize the need to honor the legacy of those laid to rest in these hallowed grounds.