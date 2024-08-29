'Lunatic' Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming 'Thousands of People' Are Trying to See Him Talk for 2 Hours: 'I Must Be a Great Speaker'
Donald Trump seemed to go around and around in circles at his latest rally in Potterville, Mich., on Thursday, August 29 — even going on to claim people are eager to hear him speak.
"I make a speech, I speak for two hours. Everybody loves it. I got thousands of people, by the way, outside trying to get in. I never— they never said Trump's a great speaker. I don't even want that. But I must be a great speaker, right?" the ex-president, 78, said to the crowd.
However, Trump critics seemed to immediately disagree with his assessment. One person wrote, "This man is a lunatic," while another said, "Donald, you’re a terrible speaker. That’s why you have to. PAY people to come to your hate rallies.Happy to clear that up for you."
A third person added, "Egomaniacs do not make good leaders," while a fourth stated, "I cant imagine groveling in the dirt like this just reaching and reaching.... must feel dirty, no?"
Elsewhere in the rambling speech, Trump alleged that he's the frontrunner in the 2024 race.
"Nobody knows who Harris is. What's the VP's name? They have no idea what the name is. Now, the name Kamala is. It's a little complex because it's about 19 different ways of pronouncing it. But Kamala is, at least it's a name you sort of remember," he said about VP Kamala Harris, who is running for president.
As OK! previously reported, concerns about Trump's mental fitness have continued to swirl as his speeches have gotten worse and worse.
According to Ben Michaelis, a clinical psychologist who has carried out cognitive assessments for the New York Supreme Court, he thinks it's unusual that Trump jumps from topic to topic while speaking. “There’s reasonable evidence suggestive of forms of dementia,” he said. “The reduction in complexity of sentences and vocabulary does lead you to a certain picture of cognitive diminishment.”
“Tangentiality certainly amped up and it’s difficult to follow him,” Michaelis pointed out. “You’d expect some cognitive diminishment of course, he’s 78 years old — if he was your grandfather you wouldn’t expect anything different. He just happens to be running for president.”