Donald Trump Campaign Staffer 'Tried to Sow Confusion' During 2020 Election Vote Count, Jack Smith's 165-Page Indictment Reveals
Special Counsel Jack Smith's 165-page election fraud indictment against Donald Trump was unsealed on Wednesday, October 2, revealing the attorney's gathered evidence that the former president allegedly "resorted to crimes to stay in office."
Among the many bombshells, one section of the filing claimed a Trump campaign member attempted to interfere with the vote count at the TFC Center in Detroit, Michigan, during the 2020 presidential election.
CNN's Brianna Keilar read an excerpt of the indictment, which described a "campaign employee, agent, and coconspirator of the defendant" known as "person 5" who allegedly "tried to sow confusion" while the votes were being tallied.
"When a colleague at the TCF Center told person five, quote, ‘We think about your votes heavily in [Joe] Biden’s favor is right.’ Person five responded, ‘Find a reason it isn’t. Give me options to file litigation even if it is.’" Keilar read. "When the colleague suggested that there was about to be unrest reminiscent of the Brooks Brothers riot, a violent effort to stop the vote count in Florida after the 2000 presidential election. Person five responded, ‘Make them riot and do it.’"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was originally indicted in August 2023 in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. However, the superseding indictment was submitted in August 2024, in response to the Supreme Court's ruling that a president has "absolute immunity" for "official acts" committed as POTUS.
The updated legal filing charged Trump with the original four counts — conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
According to the newly-released legal documents, Smith and his team argued that Trump's attempts to overturn the election were "private" and not within the realm of an "official act."
"The defendant asserts that he is immune from prosecution for his criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election because, he claims, it entailed official conduct," the filing stated. "Although the defendant was the incumbent president during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was a fundamentally private one."
"Under the Constitution, the Executive Branch has no constitutionally assigned role in the state-electoral process," the court documents continued. "To the contrary, the constitutional framework excludes the President from that process to protect against electoral abuses."
Following the release of the extensive legal document, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to blast the latest allegations.
"The release of this falsehood-ridden, Unconstitutional, J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz’s disastrous Debate performance, and 33 days before the Most Important Election in the History of our Country, is another obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION," he wrote.
"Deranged Jack Smith, the hand picked Prosecutor of the Harris-Biden DOJ, and Washington, D.C. based Radical Left Democrats, are H--- BENT on continuing to Weaponize the Justice Department in an attempt to cling to power," he added. "'TRUMP' is dominating the Election cycle, leading in the Polls, and the Radical Democrats throughout the Deep State are totally 'freaking out.' This entire case is a Partisan, Unconstitutional, Witch Hunt, that should be dismissed, entirely, just like the Florida case was dismissed!"
Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to face criminal charges. On May 30, he also became the first former president to be a convicted felon when he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in his New York hush money trial.
Mediate obtained the copy of the indictment.