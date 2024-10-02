Donald Trump Campaign Staffer 'Tried to Sow Confusion' During 2020 Election Vote Count, Jack Smith's 165-Page Indictment Reveals

CNN's Brianna Keilar read an excerpt of the indictment, which described a "campaign employee, agent, and coconspirator of the defendant" known as "person 5" who allegedly "tried to sow confusion" while the votes were being tallied.

"When a colleague at the TCF Center told person five, quote, ‘We think about your votes heavily in [Joe] Biden’s favor is right.’ Person five responded, ‘Find a reason it isn’t. Give me options to file litigation even if it is.’" Keilar read. "When the colleague suggested that there was about to be unrest reminiscent of the Brooks Brothers riot, a violent effort to stop the vote count in Florida after the 2000 presidential election. Person five responded, ‘Make them riot and do it.’"