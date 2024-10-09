Donald Trump Laughed at After Stating He's 'Basically a Truthful Person' During Podcast Interview: Watch
Donald Trump was laughed at — to his face — when he claimed he's as honest as they come.
"I have a hard time doing it to them. I am basically a truthful person. No, but frankly..." he said on the "Flagrant" podcast as the host cracked up right in front of him.
Of course, people couldn't believe Trump's remarks.
One person compared Trump to his pal Laura Loomer, who is a conspiracy theorist, stating, "Trump is truthful like Loomer is sane."
Another person wrote, "Next thing you know he's going to say he's sane," while another said, "'Basically,' is doing a lot of work in that statement."
Elsewhere in the interview, the 78-year-old praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also made sure to critique Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in the process.
"He's a friend of mine. It's great. He's the nicest India. Well, they had, you know, before him, they had, they were replacing America every year. It was very unstable. He came. He's great. He's a friend of mine. But on the outside, he looks like he's your father. He's the nicest total killer," Trump said.
Trump then went on to pat himself on the back when he was president and India was experiencing trouble from "a certain country."
"We had a couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India. I said, 'Let me help. I'm very good with those people. Let me help. I will do it,'" Trump said while mimicking Modi.
Trump also berated Harris and Biden, who stepped down from the race in July, claiming they both aren't helping the USA in any way. "We have her who is now more important than him, I guess, although he's still president of this country. And we're talking about nuclear war. Yeah. He's not capable. He doesn't even know what it is," he stated.
"He said yesterday when they talked about should they [Israel] hit Iran's nuclear? 'No, no, you shouldn't do this.' It's sort of just the opposite... because the nuclear is the biggest threat we have in the world today. It's not global warming where the oceans are rising one eighth of an inch in the next 500 years. The threat that we have, the biggest threat is nuclear war," he continue of the ongoing situation in Israel.