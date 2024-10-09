Donald Trump Laughed at After Stating He's 'Basically a Truthful Person' During Podcast Interview: Watch

Donald Trump was laughed at — to his face — when he claimed he's as honest as they come.

"I have a hard time doing it to them. I am basically a truthful person. No, but frankly..." he said on the "Flagrant" podcast as the host cracked up right in front of him.

Of course, people couldn't believe Trump's remarks.

One person compared Trump to his pal Laura Loomer, who is a conspiracy theorist, stating, "Trump is truthful like Loomer is sane."

Another person wrote, "Next thing you know he's going to say he's sane," while another said, "'Basically,' is doing a lot of work in that statement."