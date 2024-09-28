or
'He's Falling Apart': Donald Trump Slammed for Having a Meltdown as People Leave His Rally Early

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/@acnewsitics/X

Donald Trump claimed that people were not actually leaving his rally early, as they had gotten up from their chairs.

By:

Sept. 28 2024, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Fragile ego?

On Friday, September 27, Donald Trump, 78, was mocked after he insisted the people getting out of their seats at his Walker, Mich., rally were not actually heading out.

Source: @acnewsitics/X

“The people that you see leaving right now... It looks like they’re leaving, but they’re not leaving,” Trump erratically told the audience.

In response to the viral clip from the event, people bashed the 2024 presidential candidate for the mini meltdown.

“Wow, he's falling apart, and yes, those people are leaving,” one user penned, while another added, “‘Don’t believe your own eyes or ears, just believe me.’”

A third joked, "They're all just going to the bathroom at the same time," as a fourth quipped, “Trust me, they're leaving.”

donald trump slammed meltdown people leave rally early
Source: @acnewsitics/X

Donald Trump told his crowd in Walker, Mich., 'The people that you see leaving right now... It looks like they're leaving, but they're not leaving.'

One last critic stated, “He's so d--- dumb.”

As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the topic of people leaving his rallies early has riled up the father-of-five, as on the debate stage, rival Kamala Harris poked fun at the subject.

On September 10, the Democratic candidate urged the American public to turn on one of Trump’s campaign events as "it's a really interesting thing to watch."

"You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," she began, noting how Trump has repeatedly mentioned the Silence of the Lambs villain. "He will talk about windmills causing cancer!"

donald trump slammed meltdown people leave rally early
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked for being 'dumb' after claiming people weren't actually leaving his rallies.

"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," she dissed. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."

In response to Harris’ comments, Trump alleged that "people don't go to" the vice president’s rallies because there's "no reason to go."

donald trump slammed meltdown people leave rally early
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump got riled up during his first debate with Kamala Harris after she claimed people were leaving his rallies early.

He ranted: “And the people that do go, she’s busing them in and paying them to be there and then showing them in a different light. So she can’t talk about that. People don’t leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of policy."

Harris is not the only politician to point out Trump’s narcissistic obsession with his crowds, as Barack Obama poked fun at the former president at the Democratic National Convention.

"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago," he announced. "It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."

