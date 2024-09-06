or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Accused of Being in 'Full Panic Mode' After Implying the U.S. Could Face Nuclear War If He Doesn't Win 2024 Election

Photo of Donald Trump clapping
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke at the Economic Club of New York on September 5.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump faced backlash after appearing to try to win votes by suggesting the world was in danger of nuclear war.

During a Thursday, September 5, speech given at the Economic Club of New York, the controversial politician, 78, said: "We have to get along with the world. We can't have war because the destructive capability...you can be the head of the biggest bank [in the world] ... and a couple of nukes and your bank doesn't mean a thing."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Video clips of the address rapidly circulated on social media where Trump critics accused him of fearmongering because he was in "panic mode" about potentially losing the 2024 election.

Political commentator Ron Filipkowski captioned the clip, "Trump’s message to the NY Economic Club: You are all going to die in a nuclear war unless I win, so nothing you are doing right now matters unless I run the country."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump full panic mode nuclear war doesnt win election
Source: MEGA

The controversial politician was accused of fearmongering on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

One X user replied, "His desperation and fear of knowing he’s about to lose the election and end up in prison is very very telling," and another added, "He literally thinks people are so simple that he can terrify them into electing him. His scam is over."

A third said, "He is in full panic mode making ever wilder promises, pretty soon he will be promising us a chicken in every pot and a Tesla in every garage."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump full panic mode nuclear war doesnt win election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke on the dangers of nuclear war at the New York event.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

The 78-year-old made a similar statement during a speech in January when he claimed he'd already saved the world from "nuclear holocaust" at the hands of North Korea.

"I was very busy ... I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives," he said at the time. "I think you would have a nuclear war if I weren't elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump full panic mode nuclear war doesnt win election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently said the 'world was safe' and there were 'no problems' when he was president.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's broad promises and shocking claims seem to be getting more wild by the day. As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed he was going to "heal our world" and "get rid of all these wars" during a September 4 town hall in Penn.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wildly claims heal world get rid all wars
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump implied there would be 'no inflation' and 'no wars' if he'd been reelected.

That same day, he also claimed there had been "no problems" and the "world was safe" when he was POTUS.

"There was no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would have never been attacked under Trump," he said. "Think of it...all of the difference we'd have, no inflation, no wars, it'd be a much different world right now, a much better world. But that's not the way it is."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.