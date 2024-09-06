Donald Trump Accused of Being in 'Full Panic Mode' After Implying the U.S. Could Face Nuclear War If He Doesn't Win 2024 Election

Donald Trump faced backlash after appearing to try to win votes by suggesting the world was in danger of nuclear war.

During a Thursday, September 5, speech given at the Economic Club of New York, the controversial politician, 78, said: "We have to get along with the world. We can't have war because the destructive capability...you can be the head of the biggest bank [in the world] ... and a couple of nukes and your bank doesn't mean a thing."