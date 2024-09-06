Donald Trump Accused of Being in 'Full Panic Mode' After Implying the U.S. Could Face Nuclear War If He Doesn't Win 2024 Election
Donald Trump faced backlash after appearing to try to win votes by suggesting the world was in danger of nuclear war.
During a Thursday, September 5, speech given at the Economic Club of New York, the controversial politician, 78, said: "We have to get along with the world. We can't have war because the destructive capability...you can be the head of the biggest bank [in the world] ... and a couple of nukes and your bank doesn't mean a thing."
Video clips of the address rapidly circulated on social media where Trump critics accused him of fearmongering because he was in "panic mode" about potentially losing the 2024 election.
Political commentator Ron Filipkowski captioned the clip, "Trump’s message to the NY Economic Club: You are all going to die in a nuclear war unless I win, so nothing you are doing right now matters unless I run the country."
One X user replied, "His desperation and fear of knowing he’s about to lose the election and end up in prison is very very telling," and another added, "He literally thinks people are so simple that he can terrify them into electing him. His scam is over."
A third said, "He is in full panic mode making ever wilder promises, pretty soon he will be promising us a chicken in every pot and a Tesla in every garage."
The 78-year-old made a similar statement during a speech in January when he claimed he'd already saved the world from "nuclear holocaust" at the hands of North Korea.
"I was very busy ... I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives," he said at the time. "I think you would have a nuclear war if I weren't elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth."
Trump's broad promises and shocking claims seem to be getting more wild by the day. As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed he was going to "heal our world" and "get rid of all these wars" during a September 4 town hall in Penn.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
That same day, he also claimed there had been "no problems" and the "world was safe" when he was POTUS.
"There was no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would have never been attacked under Trump," he said. "Think of it...all of the difference we'd have, no inflation, no wars, it'd be a much different world right now, a much better world. But that's not the way it is."