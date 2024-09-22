Donald Trump Blasts 'Befuddled Mess' Bill Maher After Host Speculated About His Relationship With Laura Loomer

"The ratings challenged Bill Maher, on his increasingly boring show on HBO, is really having a hard time coping with TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. He is a befuddled mess, sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C list guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME!" Trump wrote in the lengthy message.

The Republican then took aim at columnist Bret Stephens, adding, "Steven’s should find himself another line of work because I am driving the FAILING New York Times absolutely crazy, and it is very hard, perhaps impossible, for a writer to write well of me without suffering the wrath of the degenerate editors who, with a push from the top, have gone insane."