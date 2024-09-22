Donald Trump Blasts 'Befuddled Mess' Bill Maher After Host Speculated About His Relationship With Laura Loomer
Donald Trump shared yet another wild rant on his Truth Social account.
The right-wing leader, 78, took to the platform on Saturday, September 21, to slam Bill Maher and his HBO Show Real Time with Bill Maher after the comedian, 68, fanned the flames of the rumors of an affair between himself and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.
"The ratings challenged Bill Maher, on his increasingly boring show on HBO, is really having a hard time coping with TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. He is a befuddled mess, sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C list guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME!" Trump wrote in the lengthy message.
The Republican then took aim at columnist Bret Stephens, adding, "Steven’s should find himself another line of work because I am driving the FAILING New York Times absolutely crazy, and it is very hard, perhaps impossible, for a writer to write well of me without suffering the wrath of the degenerate editors who, with a push from the top, have gone insane."
"They apologized to their readers in 2016 for their complete and total MISS, and they’ll do it again in November,” Trump continued. "The FAILING New York Times is a badly run 'newspaper' that has totally lost its way. Put it to sleep!”
Prior to the odd online meltdown, Maher continued to stir the pot about an alleged affair between the businessman and Loomer. "I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she’s very close to Trump," the host said during a recent episode of his late-night show. "She’s 31, looks like his type... Who’s Trump f------? Because I said, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long."
- Who Is Laura Loomer? 8 Things to Know About Donald Trump's Controversial Friend
- 'Hasn't Anyone Told Him?': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Doing 'Double Jerk' Dance to End His North Carolina Rally
- Secret Fan? Donald Trump Exposed as He's Seen Listening to Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Despite 'Hating' the Pop Star
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The social media star blasted Maher for his comments on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it's a complete and blatant lie," Loomer wrote in the Saturday, September 14, message. "I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump."
"This is unacceptable. And it’s a full-blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," she pointed out.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It’s very obvious some type of memo went out because the reaction to what I said is completely overblown and it’s a full-blown character assassination campaign. This is a full-blown lie from @billmaher, and he is maliciously and deliberately defaming me," Loomer concluded the post.