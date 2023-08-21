OK Magazine
George Conway Wishes 'Narcissistic Psychopath' Donald Trump 'Fun at the Fulton County Jail' Ahead of Ex-Prez's Surrender

Source: MEGA
Aug. 21 2023, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

George Conway had a field day trolling Donald Trump ahead of the former president's anticipated surrender into police custody at the Fulton County jail in Georgia later this week.

The estranged husband of Trump’s ex campaign manager and senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, took to Truth Social on Monday morning, August 21, to put the 77-year-old on blast after he shared a video from Fox News of conservative attorney David Rivkin declaring the ex-POTUS had "constitutionally-based immunity" and "absolute immunity."

Donald Trump has been indicted four times within the last six months.

"Hi @realDonaldTrump. Sorry about the four criminal indictments, and about the civil rape case you lost to my friend E. Jean Carroll. I know you’re still real mad at me for finding E. Jean the lawyer she hired to sue you, and about my telling everyone you’re a narcissistic psychopath and stuff," George, 59, began in a lengthy post contradicting Rivkin's claims.

The Boston native explained: "But I can help you on this presidential immunity thing, 'cause it happens that I know a little about it. You can actually save some of the money you scammed off your supporters and have been using to pay your legal bills."

The former president continues to insist he won the 2020 presidential election, though President Joe Biden was proven victorious.

"I know you’re really busy with all the criminal cases and had to skip the debate and don’t like to read much, so I’ll cut to the TL;DR here. Which is that, apart from the fact you’re no longer president — I know you hate to hear it, but you did lose to Sleepy Joe and you know it!" the American lawyer noted.

"You're gonna lose a presidential immunity argument in Georgia for the same reason [Bill] Clinton lost to [Paula] Jones and you lost to the Manhattan DA, which also happens to be the same reason why you weren’t (and still aren’t!) immune from being sued for raping and defaming E. Jean," George detailed of Trump, who was indicted last week for the fourth time within the last six months for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump is running for a second term as president in 2024 despite facing numerous criminal charges.

Reminding him that "presidents aren't above the law," the American lawyer continued to criticize the "bad things" Trump has done over the last few years, leading him to a hefty amount of legal woes and numerous charges.

"Anyway, hope this little explainer helps. (I used the Initial Caps and ALL CAPS and exclamation points just for YOU!!). P.S. Have fun at the Fulton County Jail this week. Hope you’ve been staying off the hamberders (sic) for the big mug shot and weigh-in!!" George concluded.

