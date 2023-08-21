George Conway Wishes 'Narcissistic Psychopath' Donald Trump 'Fun at the Fulton County Jail' Ahead of Ex-Prez's Surrender

"I know you’re really busy with all the criminal cases and had to skip the debate and don’t like to read much, so I’ll cut to the TL;DR here. Which is that, apart from the fact you’re no longer president — I know you hate to hear it, but you did lose to Sleepy Joe and you know it!" the American lawyer noted.

"You're gonna lose a presidential immunity argument in Georgia for the same reason [Bill] Clinton lost to [Paula] Jones and you lost to the Manhattan DA, which also happens to be the same reason why you weren’t (and still aren’t!) immune from being sued for raping and defaming E. Jean," George detailed of Trump, who was indicted last week for the fourth time within the last six months for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.