George Conway Wishes 'Narcissistic Psychopath' Donald Trump 'Fun at the Fulton County Jail' Ahead of Ex-Prez's Surrender
George Conway had a field day trolling Donald Trump ahead of the former president's anticipated surrender into police custody at the Fulton County jail in Georgia later this week.
The estranged husband of Trump’s ex campaign manager and senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, took to Truth Social on Monday morning, August 21, to put the 77-year-old on blast after he shared a video from Fox News of conservative attorney David Rivkin declaring the ex-POTUS had "constitutionally-based immunity" and "absolute immunity."
"Hi @realDonaldTrump. Sorry about the four criminal indictments, and about the civil rape case you lost to my friend E. Jean Carroll. I know you’re still real mad at me for finding E. Jean the lawyer she hired to sue you, and about my telling everyone you’re a narcissistic psychopath and stuff," George, 59, began in a lengthy post contradicting Rivkin's claims.
The Boston native explained: "But I can help you on this presidential immunity thing, 'cause it happens that I know a little about it. You can actually save some of the money you scammed off your supporters and have been using to pay your legal bills."
"I know you’re really busy with all the criminal cases and had to skip the debate and don’t like to read much, so I’ll cut to the TL;DR here. Which is that, apart from the fact you’re no longer president — I know you hate to hear it, but you did lose to Sleepy Joe and you know it!" the American lawyer noted.
"You're gonna lose a presidential immunity argument in Georgia for the same reason [Bill] Clinton lost to [Paula] Jones and you lost to the Manhattan DA, which also happens to be the same reason why you weren’t (and still aren’t!) immune from being sued for raping and defaming E. Jean," George detailed of Trump, who was indicted last week for the fourth time within the last six months for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
- Donald Trump Attacks CNN Reporter and Nemesis Kaitlan Collins for Her Show's 'Dismal Ratings'
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims 'My Wife Would Divorce Me' If He Decided to Be Donald Trump’s Running Mate
- Eric Trump Mocked for Insisting the 'Trump Family Didn’t Enrich Themselves When They Went Into Government': 'Don't Forget Who Your Daddy Is'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Reminding him that "presidents aren't above the law," the American lawyer continued to criticize the "bad things" Trump has done over the last few years, leading him to a hefty amount of legal woes and numerous charges.
"Anyway, hope this little explainer helps. (I used the Initial Caps and ALL CAPS and exclamation points just for YOU!!). P.S. Have fun at the Fulton County Jail this week. Hope you’ve been staying off the hamberders (sic) for the big mug shot and weigh-in!!" George concluded.