Donald's Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Accused of Copying Melania Trump's Look to Get Ex-President's 'Attention': 'Auditioning to Be Wife No. 4'
Is Alina Habba turning to Melania Trump for style inspiration?
On the night of Wednesday, October 9, writer Ron Filipkowski posted a side by side image of Donald Trump's wife and his lawyer, making the women's likeness undeniable.
The two ladies were both wearing black collared shirts in the snaps, but what really made them look alike was there long blonde-brown wavy locks.
Social media users felt Habba, 40, was mimicking the 54-year-old former first lady's look in hopes that Donald would notice.
"Ahhh ha! And there it is folks. Habba will do anything for Trump's attention," one person tweeted, while another quipped, "Someone’s auditioning to be [wife] #4."
"@AlinaHabba continues to shape herself into a cross between Melania and Ivanka [Trump]... I guess she thinks she has a shot now that Looney Loomer is in the doghouse..." another person said, referencing the rumors that Laura Loomer was having an affair with the ex-POTUS, 78, which she denied.
"I don't know if Habba is trying to look like Melania or if it's accidental...but, it is interesting to see the similarities. It’s like watching someone's subconscious desires play out in real-time," a fourth person said. "The hair, the outfits....it's like she’s channeling Melania without even realizing it."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Melania hasn't attended many of her husband's campaign rallies this election, she insisted in a recent interview that she was supportive of the businessman when he decided to run for the White House in 2016.
"I saw how people react to him, and he [has] a passion for this country, and we travel all around the world, and he was making speeches at that time, and I saw what the people want, and I think the country was ready for change," she told Sean Hannity.
"They wanted to have somebody who was not in politics, politics all the time, and I saw it. I saw in him as well that he really wants to do at that time," the former model continued. "He was talking for many, many years, but he really felt 2016 was the right time."
At the same time, some believe Melania has been skipping the campaign trail this year because she secretly "can't stand" her spouse.
Adding fuel to fire, she revealed in her newly released memoir that unlike Donald, she's pro-choice when it comes to abortion, writing that she believes it's a woman's "fundamental right of individual liberty" that gives her the "authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes."