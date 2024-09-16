Laura Loomer Denies Donald Trump Affair in Expletive-Ridden Tirade as She Accuses Kamala Harris of Sleeping Her Way 'to the Top'
Laura Loomer blasted the rumors she was in a romantic relationship with Donald Trump in a wild rant on the Sunday, September 15, installment of her "Loomer Unleashed" podcast.
The conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed "proud Islamophobe" said it was "disgusting" how critics were "spreading lies" about her before she took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris.
"Such a salacious lie, so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump! They’ve taken it so far!" she exclaimed. "I mean, look, I know that Kamala Harris sucked d--- to get where she is today, okay?"
"She had to sleep with Willie Brown in order to to get to the top. But some of us women, right, we actually work hard!" she continued. "Some of us women have no desire to have sexual affairs with politicians or men with elite political status to climb the ladder."
"As Kamala Harris likes to say, they ain’t like us, right? She ain’t like me. I ain’t like her. Okay? I don’t suck d--- to get to the top. That’s what Kamala Harris does," the 31-year-old political commentator insisted. "So, I’m not going to be told that, you know, Laura Loomer, you know, she’s you know, she’s this nefarious person. She’s a conspiracy theorist and she’s, you know, just the most disgusting things."
"I’m not even going to repeat the things that they’re saying about me because, well, it’s just honestly the most disgusting s--- I’ve heard in my life," Loomer concluded.
As OK! reported, rumors swirled that Trump, 78, and Loomer, 31, were closer than previously suspected as a photo went viral of the far-right MAGA supporter gazing into the former president's eyes.
Bill Maher later made a joke that Loomer was in an “arranged relationship” with Trump, which prompted her to threaten to sue him.
This comes after it was revealed Trump's campaign staff haven't been happy about how he close he is with Loomer.
"His staff’s embarrassed by it. Certainly, folks on Capitol Hill are embarrassed by her," journalist Jonathan Martin said on Meet the Press. "You saw the comments from GOP lawmakers. It's the candidate, he's not embarrassed by her, he wants her around and people like that around because they say nice things to him. He's sympathetic to her views."
"This is the challenge for the GOP, this is your candidate, it’s not Laura Loomer, it’s Donald Trump and his views and his impulses," he continued. "It’s a time of choosing for the Republican party."