or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Laura Loomer Denies Donald Trump Affair in Expletive-Ridden Tirade as She Accuses Kamala Harris of Sleeping Her Way 'to the Top'

Split photo of Laura Loomer, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Source: @LOOMER UNLEASHED- RUMBLE STUDIO;MEGA

Laura Loomer claimed she was not romantically involved with Donald Trump amid affair rumors.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Laura Loomer blasted the rumors she was in a romantic relationship with Donald Trump in a wild rant on the Sunday, September 15, installment of her "Loomer Unleashed" podcast.

The conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed "proud Islamophobe" said it was "disgusting" how critics were "spreading lies" about her before she took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
laura loomer denies donald trump affair slams kamala harris
Source: @LOOMER UNLEASHED- RUMBLE STUDIO

Laura Loomer called the rumors she was involved with Donald Trump 'disgusting.'

"Such a salacious lie, so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump! They’ve taken it so far!" she exclaimed. "I mean, look, I know that Kamala Harris sucked d--- to get where she is today, okay?"

"She had to sleep with Willie Brown in order to to get to the top. But some of us women, right, we actually work hard!" she continued. "Some of us women have no desire to have sexual affairs with politicians or men with elite political status to climb the ladder."

Article continues below advertisement
laura loomer denies donald trump affair slams kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer accused Kamala Harris of needing to 'suck d---' to 'get to the top.'

Article continues below advertisement

"As Kamala Harris likes to say, they ain’t like us, right? She ain’t like me. I ain’t like her. Okay? I don’t suck d--- to get to the top. That’s what Kamala Harris does," the 31-year-old political commentator insisted. "So, I’m not going to be told that, you know, Laura Loomer, you know, she’s you know, she’s this nefarious person. She’s a conspiracy theorist and she’s, you know, just the most disgusting things."

"I’m not even going to repeat the things that they’re saying about me because, well, it’s just honestly the most disgusting s--- I’ve heard in my life," Loomer concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
laura loomer denies donald trump affair slams kamala harris
Source: @LOOMER UNLEASHED- RUMBLE STUDIO

Laura Loomer previously described herself as a 'proud Islamophobe.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, rumors swirled that Trump, 78, and Loomer, 31, were closer than previously suspected as a photo went viral of the far-right MAGA supporter gazing into the former president's eyes.

Bill Maher later made a joke that Loomer was in an “arranged relationship” with Trump, which prompted her to threaten to sue him.

Article continues below advertisement
laura loomer denies donald trump affair slams kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's campaign staff reportedly did not like how close he was with Laura Loomer.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after it was revealed Trump's campaign staff haven't been happy about how he close he is with Loomer.

"His staff’s embarrassed by it. Certainly, folks on Capitol Hill are embarrassed by her," journalist Jonathan Martin said on Meet the Press. "You saw the comments from GOP lawmakers. It's the candidate, he's not embarrassed by her, he wants her around and people like that around because they say nice things to him. He's sympathetic to her views."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"This is the challenge for the GOP, this is your candidate, it’s not Laura Loomer, it’s Donald Trump and his views and his impulses," he continued. "It’s a time of choosing for the Republican party."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.