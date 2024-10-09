Melania Trump Refuses to Answer What Husband Donald Wears to Sleep at Night
Melania Trump spilled the tea on the early days of her relationship with husband Donald Trump in her new memoir, but she's chosen to remain coy on certain details of their marriage.
During a Tuesday, October 8, appearance on Fox News' The Five, the mother-of-one playfully sidestepped a question about what the former president wears to bed.
When asked if he wears pajamas, she smiled and replied, "No."
Host Greg Gutfeld pressed further, "What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?"
Instead of replying, Melania mimicked zipping her lips, which led to laughter from the panel. She did, however, add that the 78-year-old doesn't sleep very much.
As OK! previously reported, the former first lady revealed how she met her husband in an excerpt of her self-titled memoir, which hit shelves on October 8.
The pair first crossed paths at a 1998 Fashion Week party. Although Donald had an "attractive blonde" woman with him at the upscale event, according to the book, he was immediately curious about Melania and made sure he was seated next to her so they could chat.
"From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature," Melania wrote. "There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intense focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world."
"It was a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk, and I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy," she added. "When his companion left for a moment, he asked me for my phone number."
The 54-year-old claimed that she initially declined, but agreed to take his number instead.
"With a hand gesture, Donald called over his bodyguard," Melania continued in the excerpt. "His big shoulders leaned in as he listened to him, before discreetly writing a note on a sleek business card. Donald took the card and handed it to me."
Melania and Donald got married in 2005 and welcomed their only child together, Barron, 18, in 2006.
Following their wedding, Melania also wrote her "approach to building relationships" with the ex-prez's adult children from his other marriages was "grounded in love and respect."
"I recognize their individuality, understanding that, as their stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection," she said.
Despite dropping bombshells about their relationship and home life in the tell-all tome, she did not share her opinions on the rumors of her husband's extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.