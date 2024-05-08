'Completely Discredited': Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Calls Stormy Daniels' Testimony 'Garbage' and 'Inconsistent'
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba went on a rant about Stormy Daniels' testimony in the New York hush money criminal trial against her client, calling the prosecution's questions "complete garbage" with "inconsistent" accounts of what happened.
"I was in the courtroom today. I was in the courtroom yesterday. What’s more compelling to me is that the prosecution, whose case, frankly, in my opinion, has been destroyed, is completely discredited," Habba told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "And now they are saying as of yesterday that they want another two weeks. And that, to me, says it all."
Hannity backed the Trump lawyer, claiming, "As a matter of law, everything she talked about today was immaterial. I mean, it has really nothing to do with the law."
"Was she pressured to deny the affair in 2006? Was she similarly pressured to deny it in 2011? Was she pressured to deny it in 2016? Was she pressed pressured to deny it in 2017?" he continued. "Because that’s an awful lot of times that she was out there denying it and then admits she wanted to make money and sell a book."
Habba replied, "That’s correct. And I’m not going to speak to her testimony. She’s currently under oath, and we’re going to continue cross-examining her on Thursday ... What I will say is this, Sean, when you have inconsistencies with any witness, it speaks volumes."
"When you’re rushing cases, when you’re bringing cases that are not true, when you’re politically motivated, in time it will show. I always tell the American people, sit tight and wait," Habba explained. "What we saw today was a story that I’ve heard for a decade that is complete garbage. And finally, the facts are coming out and the cases are falling apart like a domino, one at a time."
She ended her rant with, "You’ve seen it in Georgia. We’re seeing it with Jack Smith. And guess what? We’re seeing now in New York."
As OK! previously reported, Habba isn't too optimistic about her client's chances in the ongoing Manhattan trial.
"I don’t have hopes really that high at this moment that the New York courts will do the right thing, that the jury will do the right thing," the lawyer told Greg Kelly.
"We’re in a blue state, as you know, Greg. And I think everything’s by design," she explained. "We’re in a case that was eight years old, over the statute of limitations, was denied by [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance, then brought only after President Trump decided he was going to run for office."
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to "hush money" payments he arranged for his lawyer Michael Cohen to pay Daniels to keep their alleged affair a secret ahead of the 2016 election.
According to court documents, the money payments were listed as "legal fees," which prosecutors suggested was part of an unlawful attempt to sway the election in his favor.
The New York businessman insisted the trial is part of a political "witch hunt" by "far-left" democrats to undermine his potential re-election bid.