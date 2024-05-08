'Completely Discredited': Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Calls Stormy Daniels' Testimony 'Garbage' and 'Inconsistent'

"I was in the courtroom today. I was in the courtroom yesterday. What’s more compelling to me is that the prosecution, whose case, frankly, in my opinion, has been destroyed, is completely discredited," Habba told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "And now they are saying as of yesterday that they want another two weeks. And that, to me, says it all."

Hannity backed the Trump lawyer, claiming, "As a matter of law, everything she talked about today was immaterial. I mean, it has really nothing to do with the law."