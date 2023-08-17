Donald Trump's Legal Advisors Urge Former President to Cancel Promised Press Conference Refuting Fourth Indictment
Donald Trump's lawyers apparently did not approve of his promise to hold a press conference about his fourth indictment.
According to sources, the former president's legal team advised against the report Trump claimed to have put together to refute the allegations of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's indictment.
The insiders alleged Trump's counsel told him that holding such a conference would only make his legal problems more complicated.
As OK! previously reported, on Monday, August 14, District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump, along with 18 co-defendants, under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law.
Following the charges, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would present "a Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia."
After his post, Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, refuted the father-of-five's statement, saying, "The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law."
Trump's largest GOP opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, said he agreed with Kemp, and on Wednesday, August 16, Mike Pence stated, "The Georgia election was not stolen."
While Trump is seemingly convinced to prove his point about the 2020 election, his niece Mary, 58, discussed the importance of this indictment when compared to her uncle's other three during an installment of "The Mary Trump Show" podcast.
"Unlike Federal courtrooms, there are cameras in the courtroom of Judge Robert McBurney which means that there will be nowhere for Donald Trump to hide," she explained.
"He can claim all he wants that the arraignments and trials should be televised (in fact, his legal team has argued they want cameras in Judge Tanya Chutkan's courtroom where the January 6th case will be held), but this is [most] certainly not the case," she continued. "Even if it is, he will come to regret it."
"It is very possible that it is the Georgia case that will now drive the timeline for the other cases," she noted. "But whatever happens, I think it's likely that the plaintiffs — we, the American electorate — will be afforded more transparency, more openness, and more deliberate speed than in other venues."
ABC News reported on the source's claims.