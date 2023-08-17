'Frightened Little Boy': Donald Trump's Niece Claims He'll Be 'Meek' at Georgia Arraignment Because He Fears Humiliation

Mary further speculated that this indictment might be what the 77-year-old needs for him to realize that "there's nothing he can do to get out of this."

"We are seeing a man who, for his entire life has never had the experience of being held accountable for anything, you know, who has never had to submit to anybody who has always had the system rigged in his favor," she continued. "For the fourth time, he’s going to have to show up and stand in front of a judge or go through the processing. But this time he’s actually going to have to go through all of it, just like any common criminal defendant."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!