'Frightened Little Boy': Donald Trump's Niece Claims He'll Be 'Meek' at Georgia Arraignment Because He Fears Humiliation
Donald Trump's niece revealed one of the embattled former president's worst fears — humiliation.
During a Wednesday, August 16, appearance on MSNBC's Alex Wagner Tonight, Mary Trump, 58, predicted that her uncle would likely be meek "on steroids" at his upcoming Georgia arraignment where cameras will be present in the courtroom.
"Probably the worst thing he can feel is humiliation," she said. "So he uses a lot of weapons at his disposal, a lot of defense mechanisms to displace that humiliation, to make it unconscious so he doesn’t have to feel."
"So we’ve been hearing from a lot of people in his inner circle that he is furious all the time. It’s much better to feel angry than it is to feel humiliated or afraid," she explained. "But Donald is and always has been a frightened little boy deep down."
The Too Much and Never Enough author compared his upcoming court appearance to his New York arraignment, pointing out that he hadn't been "arrogant" or "brash," rather he "submitted in a way that was meek."
"And we're going to see the same thing, but on steroids," she added.
Mary further speculated that this indictment might be what the 77-year-old needs for him to realize that "there's nothing he can do to get out of this."
"We are seeing a man who, for his entire life has never had the experience of being held accountable for anything, you know, who has never had to submit to anybody who has always had the system rigged in his favor," she continued. "For the fourth time, he’s going to have to show up and stand in front of a judge or go through the processing. But this time he’s actually going to have to go through all of it, just like any common criminal defendant."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on Monday, August 14, for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
He was charged with racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.