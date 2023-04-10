Mary Trump Praises Stormy Daniels For 'Handling' Donald Trump Drama 'Very Intelligently': 'She's So Self-Aware'

“I would say ‘strange bedfellows,’ but I don’t want to,” Mary joked about being close with other women, including Kathy Griffin and E. Jean Carroll, who Donald, 76, has also come after. “It’s like the weirdest incarnation of Charlie’s Angels ever.”

Mary praised Daniels, 44, for keeping her head up during this tough time. “It’s not just that she’s handled it well, but she’s handled it very intelligently. You can’t tear down a woman who has no fucks to give about this. She’s so self-aware and so comfortable in her own skin, and they are the opposite. They have no self-awareness, and everything bothers them. It’s quite a wonderful, amusing contrast," she said in a new interview, which was published on Monday, April 10.