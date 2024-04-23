Donald Trump Lives in 'Fear of Being Seen as a Loser' as Hush Money Trial Unfolds, Niece Says: 'It's All Smoke and Mirrors'

Donald Trump is nervous his true colors will show as his hush money trial unfolds, according to his niece Mary Trump.

"As someone who has known Donald for almost six decades (oy), I can tell you that beneath the bluster, there lies a fear so profound, it consumes him," Mary wrote on her Substack blog. "It's not the fear of losing his wealth or power or his status — although, to be clear, he lives in terror of these things as well — it's something more personal: It's the fear of being seen as a loser."