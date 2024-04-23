Donald Trump Lives in 'Fear of Being Seen as a Loser' as Hush Money Trial Unfolds, Niece Says: 'It's All Smoke and Mirrors'
Donald Trump is nervous his true colors will show as his hush money trial unfolds, according to his niece Mary Trump.
"As someone who has known Donald for almost six decades (oy), I can tell you that beneath the bluster, there lies a fear so profound, it consumes him," Mary wrote on her Substack blog. "It's not the fear of losing his wealth or power or his status — although, to be clear, he lives in terror of these things as well — it's something more personal: It's the fear of being seen as a loser."
She continued: "Donald has spent a lifetime, with a seemingly endless stream of help from various sources, building an image of success and invincibility. He's crafted a persona that, to people who knew him from The Apprentice, made him appear larger than life. The truth is, though, it's all smoke and mirrors. The reality of Donald is that he is nothing of what he has claimed to be. And his greatest fear is that the rest of the world will finally find that out. This is exactly what is unfolding in Judge Merchan's courtroom — a place in which Donald has no power, no control, and no authority."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, is currently in New York City as he has to attend his hush money trial for the next few weeks. (Donald allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 election.) However, he has denied any wrongdoing and has continued to lash out about the ordeal.
“They called a payment to a lawyer a legal expense in the books. They didn’t call it construction. They didn’t say you’re building a building,” the ex-president said in a rant on April 22. “It was called a payment to a lawyer because, as you know, [Michael] Cohen is a lawyer. He represented a lot of people over the years. I’m not the only one. And [he] wasn’t very good in a lot of ways in terms of his representation, but he represented a lot of people.”
Donald then fumed about how the trial is only hurting his chances of becoming president again.
“I should be in Georgia right now. I should be in Florida right now. I should be in a lot of places campaigning right now. Instead I’m sitting here and this trial will go on for a very long time. It’s very unfair,” he said. “People in the court just said to me, I can’t believe it.”