Donald Trump Mocked by Critics for Losing Track of Century in Latest Rally Blunder: 'Is It Too Much to Ask to Have a President Who Can Do Elementary Math Problems?'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
Donald Trump’s manic schedule of campaign rallies seems to have taken a toll on his already-questionable cognitive health. At an October 23 speech in Florida, the oldest man ever to be elected president managed to flub a timeline by about a hundred years.
“We’ve achieved the largest drop in violent crime ever recorded,” he declared. “With the murder rate at its lowest level in 125 years, 1990 … 1990!” He apparently forgot that 1990 was 36 years ago, not 125.
‘It Is Too Much To Ask To Have a President Who Can Do Elementary Math Problems?'
Fact-checkers noted that even with the correct number, this wasn’t entirely true, because current violent crime numbers only go back 65 years.
Online observers immediately piled on.
“Is it too much to ask to have a president who can do elementary math problems?” queried one.
“Starting to suspect he's not acing those maths questions on his daily dementia tests,” quipped another.
'Does Anybody Know the Name of That Peace Prize?'
It hasn’t been a good week for Trump’s memory. The 80-year-old self-described “very stable genius” has spent years publicly pining for a Nobel Peace Prize, but apparently forgot what it was called and who received it.
“I settled all these wars, and they gave the wonderful peace prize, right, does anyone know the name of that peace prize?” he asked at another rally earlier in the week. “They gave the Pulitzer Prize to a young lady, she’s 80 years old, a young lady who nobody had ever heard of.”
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'I Changed the Name of the Lake That Fronts, You Know the Lake'
The recipient was the widely respected former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, 85-year-old Navi Pillay. She joked when told of the award that perhaps she should share it with Trump.
With his penchant for renaming things, Trump also gave away that he can’t remember the name of Lake Ontario. “Recently I changed the name of a lake that fronts, you know the lake,” he declared before hesitating and pivoting to the conclusion. “It’s changed. It’s called the Lake of America.”
Trump Has Waved To Nobody, Slept in Public
The verbal blunders come on the heels of several days where Trump’s visible decline has been called further into question. He was observed waving to nobody for several seconds before boarding Marine One, and his speeches have pivoted into off-topic territory such as his obsession with Sen. Jon Husted’s rear end.
Trump regularly falls asleep in public, including during Oval Office meetings.